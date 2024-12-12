News: Tenorshare AI Card Launched: New Online Free Christmas Card Maker | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Recently Tenorshare launched an AI Christmas Card Generator. "It's a new addition to the company's arsenal of innovative products. With our Christmas Card Creator, users can generate Christmas cards in just one click," says a Tenorshare spokesperson. So, what are the features of Tenorshare AI Card, its pricing plans, and how to use it to generate short Christmas card messages? Let's find out!



WHAT MAKES TENORSHARE AI CARD STAND OUT?



Tenorshare AI Card can help you create a variety of festive cards e.g. about Christmas and New Year greetings in minutes with just a few clicks online.



Here are key features of this tool:



1. AI-Powered Design - Don't require any technical or designer skills to generate a card.



2. Wide Variety of Styles - Choose from a Christmas card template or pick other classic, modern, warm, funny, or New Year design templates.



3. Multi-Language Support - Write New Year resolutions, or Christmas greetings in English, Spanish, Chinese, and more to connect worldwide.



4. Share Digitally - Easily share on social media or via email for a quick and eco-friendly way to spread holiday cheer.



5. Accessible Anywhere - Make cards on desktop or mobile, wherever you are.



6. Download & Print - Create, download, and print beautiful keepsakes for loved ones.



HOW TO USE TENORSHARE AI CARD?



Here's how to make New Year card with aid of Tenorshare AI Card Generator:



Step 1: First, visit "Tenorshare AI Card" Then, pick an occasion and language.



Step 2: Next, enter your wishes, message, or greeting for Christmas or Happy New Year card making with a name.



Step 3: Customize the card as you want. Then, download it on your device.



Learn more: https://ai.tenorshare.com/products/ai-card



PRICE OF TENORSHARE AI CARD



* Free Plan: A free version is available with basic features for free.



* Paid Options: Unlock more features or additional card creation times for just $1.



About Tenorshare AI:



As a pioneer in AI-driven solutions, Tenorshare AI is dedicated to delivering innovative tools that empower users in their work and personal lives. Whether it's boosting productivity or answering creative challenges like how to make New Year cards, Tenorshare AI Card combines simplicity and efficiency.



For more details, visit Tenorshare AI and discover how Tenorshare AI Card can enhance your productivity and creativity today!



Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@TenorshareAI



X/Twitter: https://x.com/TenorshareAI



Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tenorshareai



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552296184397



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tenorshareai/



Learn More: https://www.tenorshare.com/

