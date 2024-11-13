News: Make This Holiday Sparkle with Trustworthy Guidance from an American Gem Society Jeweler | CitizenWire

Find a Jeweler Campaign Highlights the Benefits of Shopping with Experienced, Credentialed Professionals

LAS VEGAS, Nev. /CitizenWire/ -- This holiday season, the American Gem Society (AGS) invites shoppers to experience the exceptional service, expertise, and ethical commitment that AGS jewelers bring to the jewelry-buying process. Founded in 1934, AGS is a nonprofit organization dedicated to setting and maintaining the highest standards of ethics and professionalism in the jewelry industry, making it a trusted resource for consumers seeking quality and integrity.



From December 2-6, AGS's Find a Jeweler Week will showcase a curated collection of jewelry from AGS members on the Society's Instagram page. Each day, AGS will feature a range of stunning designs from their stores, spanning classic styles to unique, custom pieces, with daily reminders to shop with an AGS jeweler this holiday season. Shoppers can use the Find a Jeweler search tool at https://ags.org/FindaJeweler to easily locate a trusted AGS jeweler in their area.



More than a showcase, Find a Jeweler Week is a guide to help consumers locate local jewelers who prioritize quality, transparency, and exceptional customer care. Through the AGS Find a Jeweler search tool, consumers can connect with credentialed AGS members-independent jewelry professionals dedicated to ethical practices and creating an outstanding shopping experience.



Why Choose an American Gem Society Jeweler?



* Expertise: AGS jewelers are highly knowledgeable in gemology and fine jewelry, with many holding credentials from the American Gem Society. As credentialed jewelers, they demonstrate exceptional dedication to their clients by completing an annual recertification exam. This commitment to continuous learning keeps them at the forefront of industry standards, trends, and best practices.



* Commitment to Ethics and Trust: Every time an AGS credentialed jeweler takes the annual recertification exam, they sign a pledge to uphold the highest ethical standards. AGS jewelers are trusted advisors committed to helping customers make informed, confident choices.



* Personalized, Professional Service: AGS jewelers are committed to creating a warm, welcoming shopping experience and making their customers feel they are working with a trusted advisor. From assisting with gift selection to providing insights on quality and craftsmanship, they make each interaction memorable and uniquely tailored to your needs.



* Shopping with Confidence: With AGS's annual recertification requirement, consumers can rest assured that AGS jewelers are continually educated and uphold rigorous standards. This dedication to excellence reinforces their commitment to offering trustworthy, expert advice.



"With Find a Jeweler Week, we're proud to help consumers discover the benefits of shopping with an AGS jeweler this holiday season," said Katherine Bodoh, CEO of the American Gem Society. "Our members work tirelessly to offer exceptional service and ethical guidance, helping clients select meaningful jewelry that brings joy to each gift. At AGS, trust is at the heart of everything our members do."



To locate an AGS jeweler near you this season, visit the Find a Jeweler search on the American Gem Society website at https://ags.org/FindaJeweler.



About the American Gem Society:



The American Gem Society (AGS), founded in 1934 by Robert M. Shipley, is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to ethics, knowledge, and consumer protection within the jewelry industry. AGS awards credentials for its members, who are held to the industry's highest standards and must pass annual recertification examinations to maintain their titles. Members of the AGS are passionate about jewelry and dedicated to creating a positive buying experience for their customers.



Visit https://americangemsociety.org/ to learn more.



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americangemsociety/



Learn More: https://www.americangemsociety.org/

