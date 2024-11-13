News: Arizona Soccer Association Partners with Stack Team App to Drive Participation Growth and Engagement | CitizenWire

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- Arizona Soccer Association (ASA), a leading youth soccer organization under the United States Soccer Federation and US Youth Soccer, has partnered with Stack Team App, a Stack Sports Company, as its official Mobile Communications Partner. This partnership aligns with Arizona's commitment to enhancing soccer participation and development across the state through innovative technology.



Through Stack Team App, ASA will bring advanced mobile solutions to state associations, affiliated clubs, leagues, players, coaches, families, and volunteers. The app's features are designed to support participation growth and streamline the soccer experience for all members of Arizona's soccer community.



This partnership reflects ASA's dedication to providing its members with high-quality tools that improve communication, engagement, and operational efficiency. The Stack Team App initiative, powered by Stack Sports, offers integrated services that connect every level of the soccer pathway in Arizona.



"At ASA we are on a mission to foster physical, mental, and emotional growth and development through soccer. We partnered with Stack Team App, because it provides an efficient platform to communicate with our soccer community, helping us better fulfill our goals," said Chris Webb, Chief Soccer Officer of ASA. "With Stack Team App and Stack Sports, we know we have a partner who is aligned with our mission and delivering a great product for our organization."



ASA's affiliated clubs using Stack Team App will benefit from a wide range of features, including streamlined communication tools, team scheduling, attendance tracking, live scores and standings, availability insights, ad revenue opportunities, and more.



"We're excited to collaborate with Arizona to help foster a connected soccer ecosystem," said Daniel Smith, General Manager of Stack Team App. "ASA plays a vital role in inspiring youth to reach their full athletic potential, and we're proud to support their mission with advanced mobile technology solutions."



To learn more about Stack Team App, visit https://www.teamapp.com/.



About Arizona Soccer Association:



Founded in 1974, the Arizona Soccer Association has played a significant role in expanding youth soccer throughout the state of Arizona. During that time, ASA has moved from an organization operated specifically by its Board of Directors from their homes, to a Phoenix based office with five full-time and one part-time staff members. ASA has realized a significant growth rate during the past four years of well over 100% from less than 25,000 in 2010/11 to over 44,000 in 2015/16. No other US Youth Soccer State Association has realized similar growth during this time. ASA Mission Statement: "It is the mission of ASA to foster the physical, mental and emotional growth and development of the state of Arizona's youth through the sport of soccer at all levels, ages and competition level."



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://www.stacksports.com/.



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

