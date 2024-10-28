Optimal Blue Announces Three Major Product Releases, Continuing Streak of Aggressive Product Innovation and No-Cost Feature Additions : National News

Company expands AI assistant suite, releases tool to help originators identify most favorable loan scenario, and makes data benchmarking product available to investors at no cost

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 28, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Optimal Blue today announced three major product releases: the expansion of its AI assistant suite, the introduction of Scenario Optimizer, and the free availability of Investor Pricing Insight to investor clients. These product updates build on the company’s commitment to rapidly delivering high-impact solutions that tackle real-world challenges while helping clients maximize profitability.



“At Optimal Blue, we are setting an even higher bar for mortgage technology innovation by investing in advanced technologies that deliver value-based, first-of-their-kind features at no additional cost,” said Joe Tyrrell, CEO of Optimal Blue. “Each of these newly announced updates helps our clients address changing market conditions with agility, clarity, and precision. From loan officers to secondary marketing teams and investors, we empower mortgage professionals with tools designed to maximize their profitability on every loan transaction.”

EXPANDED AI ASSISTANT SUITE

Optimal Blue has expanded its suite of AI-powered assistants available within the CompassEdge hedging and trading platform with the launch of Position Assistant and the enhanced functionality of Profitability Assistant. This development builds on Optimal Blue’s July 2024 introduction of its first three AI-powered assistants, which help secondary marketing teams better manage risk and profitability with real-time insights that simplify complex data analysis.

The Optimal Blue Position Assistant provides mortgage lenders with critical daily insights into changes in their risk exposure by automatically summarizing the top drivers that impact their hedged mortgage pipeline positions. Profitability Assistant’s daily insights overview has been enhanced with a monthly view of key profitability drivers that allow users to assess performance quickly.

The AI assistant will be demoed live at the Mortgage Bankers Association Annual Convention and Expo on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The demo is part of the AI Tech Showcase, which will take place on THE HUB STAGE from 1:30 to 3 p.m. MT.

SCENARIO OPTIMIZER

The addition of Scenario Optimizer to Optimal Blue’s product, pricing, and eligibility (PPE) engine enables loan originators to quickly identify the most favorable loan scenarios for borrowers by automatically generating side-by-side loan comparisons. The feature boosts loan officer productivity while strengthening relationships with borrowers by delivering fast, digital service and transparent pricing guidance.

INVESTOR PRICING INSIGHT

Optimal Blue’s Investor Pricing Insight data solution is now available at no cost to investor users. Additionally, Optimal Blue has introduced new functionality to the solution that allows investors to benchmark their non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) rate sheet pricing against other investors in real time. Introduced in 2022, Investor Pricing Insight allows correspondent and wholesale investors to benchmark their pricing against competitors.

Additional new product announcements will be introduced live at the Optimal Blue Summit, a national user conference that will be held February 3–5, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. Additional details and registration information for the Summit are available on the Optimal Blue Summit 2025 website.

About Optimal Blue

Optimal Blue effectively bridges the primary and secondary mortgage markets to deliver the industry’s only end-to-end capital markets platform. The company helps lenders of all sizes and scopes maximize profitability and operate efficiently so they can help American borrowers achieve the dream of homeownership. Through innovative technology, a network of interconnectivity, rich data insights, and expertise gathered over more than 20 years, Optimal Blue is an experienced partner that, in any market environment, allows lenders to optimize their advantage from pricing accuracy to margin protection, and every step in between.

To learn more, visit https://OptimalBlue.com/.

