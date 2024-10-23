US Mortgage Corporation Taps LenderLogix LiteSpeed to Replace its Legacy Point-of-Sale

The company has implemented LiteSpeed to provide a seamless digital-first mortgage process at first touch

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale and automation software for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and brokers, today announced US Mortgage Corporation, a nationwide mortgage lender, has selected LiteSpeed to automate its mortgage process and provide its borrowers a digital-first borrower experience.



“Once we saw the functionality of LiteSpeed, we couldn’t look at our borrower journey the same. Any way we can eliminate borrower friction is a win for us,” said Scott Milner, president of US Mortgage Corporation. “We needed a system that wasn’t just a digital loan application but something that could keep our borrowers engaged from pre-approval through closing. LiteSpeed allowed us to reimagine how we request conditions from borrowers and given its strong alignment with our LOS, we’re driving efficiencies through our entire process.”

LiteSpeed’s integration with Encompass® by ICE Mortgage Technology enhances US Mortgage’s loan application process by guiding borrowers through a sleek, mobile-friendly digital application where upon completion, borrowers instantly receive a personalized needs list, a secure document upload link and additional resources from their chosen loan originator. The needs list is then updated from Encompass as the loan progresses, making it a consistent experience for borrowers as underwriting conditions are collected and the loan is cleared to close.

“Every LenderLogix solution was created with the objective of streamlining the mortgage process and simultaneously enhancing the borrower experience,” said LenderLogix Co-Founder and CEO Patrick O’Brien. “It’s increasingly difficult for lenders to stand out in a sea of their peers, which is why we place such an emphasis on creating an automated digital borrower experience. Our products create personalized digital experiences for borrowers, while also shaving valuable minutes off each transaction for loan officers.”

About LenderLogix:

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software to meet the needs of today’s mortgage lenders. The company’s suite of products addresses the speed at which today’s real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit https://www.lenderlogix.com/.

