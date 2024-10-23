1st Edge Secures a $35.8M Contract with the US Army for AI/ML Innovations

Funding to Drive Development of Advanced Prototypes Enhancing Space and Missile Defense Capabilities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 23, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 1st Edge, a leading Small Business provider to the Department of Defense, has been awarded a $35.8 million Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract by the US Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC). The three-year contract focuses on developing artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) prototypes to enhance space and missile defense mission effectiveness.



Image caption: 1st Edge, LLC.

Nathan Claburn, 1st Edge Vice President and CTO, expressed his gratitude to SMDC for entrusting 1st Edge with the advancement of their Science and Technology initiatives through cutting-edge AI/ML solutions. He emphasized, “This strategic partnership will substantially strengthen our position as a leading center of excellence for artificial intelligence and machine learning in Huntsville, AL.”

The project, set to be conducted in Huntsville, Alabama, aligns with 1st Edge’s core competencies, which include AI/ML, data solutions, software engineering, air & missile defense, and data visualization.

Founded in 2015, 1st Edge is a trusted partner for key Defense organizations, and has worked closely with the Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC), Missile Defense Agency (MDA), and Army Futures Command (DevCom).

The new contract with SMDC underscores the growing importance of AI and machine learning in enhancing national Defense capabilities and highlights 1st Edge’s role in driving innovation in this critical sector.

For more information about 1st Edge and its capabilities, visit https://www.1st-edge.com/.

About 1st Edge:

1st Edge, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, is a Small Business provider to the Department of Defense. The company specializes in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data solutions, software engineering, air & missile defense systems, and data visualization. 1st Edge works closely with key defense organizations to deliver innovative solutions that enhance national security.

NEWS SOURCE: 1st Edge LLC



This press release was issued on behalf of the news source (1st Edge LLC), who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.

To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/1st-edge-secures-a-35-8m-contract-with-the-us-army-for-ai-ml-innovations/

Copr. © 2024 Send2Press® Newswire, Calif., USA. -- REF: S2P STORY ID: S2P121659 NEONET25B