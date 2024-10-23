Bravo Communications Services Secures Award for SPRUCE IDIQ

By Light/ACS Joint Venture is poised to help drive VA's Digital Modernization Efforts

FAIRFAX STATION, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bravo Communications Services, a joint venture between American Communications Solutions LLC (ACS) and By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light), proudly announces its selection as one of ten (10) awardees of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secure, Performant, Reliable, and User-Centered Experiences (SPRUCE) Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. With a total ordering ceiling of $2.44 billion, this IDIQ will play a vital role in transforming VA’s digital services, ultimately enhancing experiences for millions of Veterans and VA employees.



Image caption: Bravo Communications Services.

The SPRUCE IDIQ positions VA to streamline its digital delivery processes, leveraging private-sector innovation to achieve high-impact results and deliver excellent products to VA’s internal and external users. The contract will empower VA with access to expert multidisciplinary teams specializing in software development, technical architecture, service design, data analytics, and user-centered research. Each task order under the SPRUCE IDIQ can be valued up to $50 million, facilitating larger and more comprehensive modernization projects.

“Bravo Communications Services is honored to support VA as part of this critical digital modernization effort,” stated David Park, Vice President of Digital Services for By Light. “Our talented teams, supported by strategic partners Acarin, Inc.; Basecamp Consulting & Solutions; CWN; and Green Threads, will bring creativity and cutting-edge industry expertise to meet VA’s evolving needs to serve our Veterans. Together, these companies represent a formidable force in delivering modern solutions to VA’s most pressing challenges.”

ACS CEO Colonel (Ret.) John Schleifer remarked, “Our team has a history of driving large-scale digital initiatives across both military and civilian landscapes. With SPRUCE, we will accelerate VA’s adoption of commercial best practices and emerging technologies, ensuring Veterans receive top-tier digital services.”

About Bravo Communications Services LLC

Bravo Communications Services is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) joint venture between ACS and By Light. Bravo specializes in cybersecurity, engineering, and digital transformation solutions for government clients.

About American Communications Solutions (ACS)

Headquartered in Fairfax Station, VA, ACS is a Small Business Administration (SBA)-verified SDVOSB that provides comprehensive IT, cybersecurity, engineering, and software development services to Federal Government agencies. ACS has a proven track record of supporting critical defense and federal missions, with notable contracts across the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), U.S. Army, and U.S. Space Force. In addition, ACS holds multiple prime contracts with VA, contributing to key digital modernization and operational initiatives that enhance services for Veterans and government personnel alike.

About By Light Professional IT Services LLC

By Light, headquartered in McLean, VA, is a systems integrator that provides secure, turn-key systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success for customers across the DoD and Federal Agencies. By Light is also the prime contractor for VA’s My HealtheVet (MHV) program, an online platform designed to give Veterans secure access to their personal health information. For more information, visit https://www.bylight.com/.

