TravelInsurance.com Urges Travelers To Get Travel Insurance Coverage for 2024 Winter Trips

NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2024 — With winter travel just around the corner, savvy travelers are preparing not only for the possibility of harsh weather conditions but also the kind of technological issues that plagued the summer 2024 travel season leaving thousands stranded, frustrated, and with unbudgeted additional costs. TravelInsurance.com underscores the importance of safeguarding travel investments against unforeseen disruptions—natural or manmade—with a comprehensive travel insurance policy.



Last summer, a massive system failure led to a cascade of delays and cancellations, leaving travelers without recourse for compensation. At the peak of the disruption, industry analysts[1] cited more than 7,000 flights were delayed and around 2,500 were canceled in the U.S. Airlines struggled to compensate for accommodations and meals, leaving many scrambling to cover unexpected expenses. The situation underscored the importance of having a travel insurance policy that can step in when airline assistance falls short.

As the winter travel season is set to get underway in the next few weeks, travelers should not rely solely on airlines to cover costs in case of delays, cancellations, or other unexpected disruptions. TravelInsurance.com emphasizes the importance of securing coverage for winter 2024-2025 to ensure a smoother experience and avoid out-of-pocket expenses.

“While no one can predict when the next travel disruption might occur, the summer 2024 chaos proved that it’s not just bad weather that can ruin travel plans,” says Stan Sandberg, co-founder of TravelInsurance.com. “Don’t wait until you’re at the airport – research and purchase insurance well ahead of your trip to ensure you’re fully protected. By investing in the right type of travel insurance, you can have peace of mind during the winter travel season, regardless of what obstacles arise.”

KEY POLICIES TO CONSIDER

When purchasing travel insurance, it is essential to ensure that travelers tailor their coverage. Here are the top three coverages TravelInsurance.com recommends:

Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance : Provides reimbursement for non-refundable trip costs when canceled or cut short due to covered reasons such as illness, weather, or airline disruptions.

: Provides reimbursement for non-refundable trip costs when canceled or cut short due to covered reasons such as illness, weather, or airline disruptions. Travel Delay Coverage : Compensates for additional expenses due to delays, including accommodations, meals, and transportation costs. Extended delays, particularly during high-traffic periods like the holidays, can leave travelers stranded in airports for hours or even days. A comprehensive travel insurance policy generally provides compensation for meals, lodging, and other incidental costs when delays exceed a certain threshold.

: Compensates for additional expenses due to delays, including accommodations, meals, and transportation costs. Extended delays, particularly during high-traffic periods like the holidays, can leave travelers stranded in airports for hours or even days. A comprehensive travel insurance policy generally provides compensation for meals, lodging, and other incidental costs when delays exceed a certain threshold. Baggage Insurance: Baggage insurance provides reimbursement for lost, stolen, or damaged luggage, helping to cover the cost of essentials.

About TravelInsurance.com:

TravelInsurance.com helps simplify the complicated world of travel insurance by providing consumers with the easiest way to compare and buy trip insurance coverage online. A member company of the U.S. Travel Insurance Association, TravelInsurance.com is owned and operated by DigiVentures Holdings, LLC, a licensed agency that works with some of the largest travel insurers in the industry. Purchases can be made directly through the TravelInsurance.com website, with policies sent by email within minutes.

