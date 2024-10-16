Angel and Tracey Jimenez Launch Safety Dog Diego Brand with Debut Children’s Book: ‘Safety Dog Diego Gets Adopted’

Based on true events, Safety Dog Diego inspires kids to stay safe and well

VENTURA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Angel and Tracey Jimenez are excited to announce the launch of their new children’s book series and brand, Safety Dog Diego. Their debut book, “Safety Dog Diego Gets Adopted” (ISBN: 979-8341058088), introduces the heartwarming tale of a lively French Bulldog puppy, Diego, who is adopted and becomes an important safety figure, teaching kids practical tips on staying safe in their everyday lives.



Photo caption: Alexander and Diego are thrilled to announce the release of “Safety Dog Diego Gets Adopted,” the first book in the Safety Dog Diego series!

Based on the real-life adventures of their own beloved French Bulldog, Angel and Tracey have turned Diego’s story into an educational and fun children’s series. The first book recounts Diego’s adoption and his journey to becoming a “Safety Dog,” sharing valuable safety lessons in a way that is both engaging and fun for young readers. As Diego learns, he occasionally makes mistakes, but he also discovers that learning from those mistakes is part of the process—and that’s okay.

Angel Jimenez, a Bakersfield, California native and construction safety manager, and Tracey Jimenez, born in Santa Barbara, California and raised on Catalina Island and in Carpinteria, have drawn from their personal and professional experiences to create a story that entertains while also imparting important safety messages. Tracey, who previously worked as a talent and event manager, once assisted former MLB player Steve Sax in promoting his second book in March 2010 in Arizona. Their combined experiences have helped shape the vision and mission of Safety Dog Diego.

“We wanted to create something special for our grandson, Alexander, and for other children that would be both fun and educational,” said Angel Jimenez. “Through Diego’s adventures, we hope to instill essential safety habits in kids while keeping them engaged with stories they’ll love.”

San Diego holds a special place in the Jimenez family’s hearts and has a sentimental connection to the Safety Dog Diego brand. The couple fondly recalls their time in the city, especially Tracey, whose family cousin, baseball legend Ted Williams, was a San Diego native.

The inspiration for Safety Dog Diego emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic when Angel was sent to work full time in San Diego as a safety professional. He took their newly adopted puppy, Diego, to various construction sites, where the dog quickly earned the title of ‘Safety Dog.’ Diego’s presence boosted the morale of the safety crews and brought joy to everyone around him, inspiring the couple to create a series where Diego shares safety tips with children.

Angel and Tracey are passionate about their new endeavor and are seeking partnerships with law enforcement, schools, and communities to provide a fun and engaging way for children and parents to learn about safety, teamwork, and kindness. Drawing inspiration from nostalgic childhood safety icons like McGruff the Crime Dog and Smokey the Bear, the Jimenez family is building a brand that resonates with today’s families.

“Safety Dog Diego Gets Adopted” is the first in a planned series of books, each focusing on different aspects of safety and wellbeing. The brand also includes interactive elements like Diego’s song and dance, a safety oath, and the empowering slogan, “Stay Safe and Stay Well!” In addition to the books, the Safety Dog Diego brand offers merchandise, including T-shirts, hats, plush toys, and more.

Angel Jimenez also writes safety articles and conducts safety training classes within the industry, bringing his professional expertise into the world of children’s literature. Together, Angel and Tracey are determined to turn Safety Dog Diego into a global sensation, with future books, events, and educational resources planned to help children learn the importance of staying safe.

For more information on Angel and Tracey Jimenez, “Safety Dog Diego Gets Adopted,” and future releases in the Safety Dog Diego series, visit https://safetydogdiego.com/ or follow Safety Dog Diego on social media.

