ACES Quality Management’s Brock Miller Slated to Speak at America’s Credit Unions Lending Council Conference 2024

Miller to address conference attendees on mortgage compliance best practices

DENVER, Colo., Oct. 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced its Director of Business Development Brock Miller, CMQ/OE has been selected to speak at the America’s Credit Unions Lending Council Conference at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn., November 3 – 6, 2024.



Miller’s session, “Ensuring Mortgage Lending Compliance: Best Practices for Credit Unions,” takes place on Monday, Nov. 4, from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. CT. Attendees will gain valuable insights into critical areas such as compliance awareness, conducting fair lending audits, understanding legal regulations and fraud prevention. Miller and other industry experts will guide participants through the latest compliance requirements and best practices to ensure credit unions stay compliant and mitigate the risk of penalties. Key topics will include effective strategies for thorough audits, actionable steps to enhance compliance and techniques for fraud identification and prevention.

“With the regulatory landscape constantly evolving, credit unions must stay ahead by understanding and implementing best practices in compliance, fair lending and fraud prevention,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. “Sessions like these provide invaluable insights that help credit unions protect themselves and their members from potential risks, which is why ACES is proud to participate as part of our ongoing commitment to equipping credit unions with the tools and information they need to navigate the complexities of mortgage lending compliance, quality control and risk management.”

As a Silver Sponsor and exhibitor, ACES will have Executive Vice President Kyle Kehoe open the Compliance/Portfolio Management session on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 9:45 a.m.

About ACES Quality Management:

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control Software® to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and

3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.

