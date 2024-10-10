How to Spoof Pokemon GO On Android Without Computer and with Android 14 Supported

Effortlessly Fake Your Android Location without a Computer with the iAnyGo Android APP

NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The latest version (2.2.0) of iAnyGo Android APP from Tenorshare is now available on Google Play, offering users a better experience with slight adjustments in functionality – a new message notification bar. Players can participate in activities more comfortably and conveniently, maximizing the efficiency of hatching eggs.



Image caption: How to Spoof Pokemon GO On Android.

WHAT’S NEW IN IANYGO ANDROID APP 2.2.0?

M essage N otification B ar : Checks the status of iAnyGo and issues an alarm at the end of the simulated Auto Walk.

Checks the status of iAnyGo and issues an alarm at the end of the simulated Auto Walk. Notification Bar Control Panel: Adjust the status and speed of the simulated Auto Walk at any time

ABOUT IANYGO ANDROID APP

iAnyGo Android APP is a versatile tool that allows users to fake their GPS location on Android phones without needing a computer. Its main functions include joystick movement, changing GPS location, and Multi-Spot movement, providing a comprehensive solution for location spoofing.

KEY FEATURES OF IANYGO ANDROID APP

Game Mode

Delete the game package downloaded before open “Game Mode”. Turn on the “Game Mode” and install the customized version of the game via the app’s guide . Then you can enjoy the spoofing!

Teleport

Open the iAnyGo App and choose a location on the map or enter an address. Select the “Target location” icon. Your GPS location is now successfully modified.

Single or Multi-Point Movement:

Single-Point Routes are automatically planned after selecting a destination. Multi-Point Movements can be manually set up for moving routes. After setting the route, customize the speed and sport mode.

Joystick Movement

Click on the joystick option. Drag the center control point in any direction for virtual movement.

OTHER POPULAR APPS IN TENORSHARE

Tenorshare iCareFone iOS App

Tenorshare iCareFone: Phone Transfer & Clean,this App can transfer data between iPhone and PC wirelessly. And smart cleaning, one-tap quick scan of your phone to help quickly clean up your iPhone.

Tenorshare iAnyGo iOS App

Tenorshare iAnyGo iOS App to spoof Pokemon GO on iOS 18 without a computer (iPhone 16 Supports). It’s the same as the iAnyGo Android App, with no jailbreak/root required to change GPS locations!

Tenorshare UltData Android App

Tenorshare UltData Android App is an Android data recovery app that can recover deleted photos, videos, documents, audio, and WhatsApp files from internal and SD card storage. It can conduct deep scans and then provide preview-based data recovery.

About Tenorshare:

Tenorshare is a leading software development company specializing in data recovery, system repair, and mobile solutions. With a commitment to innovation and user satisfaction, Tenorshare delivers high-quality software products designed to meet the evolving needs of its global customer base.

NEWS SOURCE: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.



This press release was issued on behalf of the news source (Tenorshare Co. Ltd.), who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.

To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/how-to-spoof-pokemon-go-on-android-without-computer-and-with-android-14-supported/

Copr. © 2024 Send2Press® Newswire, Calif., USA. -- REF: S2P STORY ID: S2P121400 NEONET25B