Secured Signing Launches New Integration with Okta for Enhanced Single Sign-On Experience

The integration of Secured Signing and Okta enables organizations to manage authentication and user access with ease while fortifying their security posture

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 11, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Secured Signing is excited to announce its official integration with Okta, a leading identity management solution, to deliver seamless and secure Single Sign-On (SSO) capabilities. This integration enhances user experience and security for employees, contractors, and business partners, ensuring they have quick, reliable access to the tools they need to perform at their best.



Image caption: Secured Signing Launches New Integration with Okta.

Okta is a universal and customizable identity solution that empowers organizations to handle workforce or customer identity needs while enhancing security. Through this partnership, Secured Signing users can now leverage Okta’s identity and access management features, improving login security and simplifying access to the platform.

“Our goal is to streamline access while maintaining the highest security standards,” said Mike Eyal, CEO at Secured Signing. “The integration with Okta allows us to offer a powerful SSO solution that not only boosts security but also enhances productivity by eliminating password fatigue and providing a frictionless login experience.”

Key Benefits of Secured Signing’s Okta Integration:

Enhanced Login Security : With Okta’s phishing-resistant authentication flows, users benefit from secure, simplified logins without the need for traditional passwords.

: With Okta’s phishing-resistant authentication flows, users benefit from secure, simplified logins without the need for traditional passwords. Customizable Okta Setup : Configure user accounts, groups, and access policies in Okta to meet your organization’s unique needs.

: Configure user accounts, groups, and access policies in Okta to meet your organization’s unique needs. Streamlined Secured Signing Configuration : Access the Okta admin portal through your Secured Signing account to manage authentication settings easily.

: Access the Okta admin portal through your Secured Signing account to manage authentication settings easily. Okta as an Identity Provider : Use Okta as your identity provider by simply selecting it in Secured Signing’s settings and inputting the necessary configuration details.

: Use Okta as your identity provider by simply selecting it in Secured Signing’s settings and inputting the necessary configuration details. Simplified Single Sign-On (SSO) : With support for SAML and OIDC, users can integrate SSO for quick access to Secured Signing, driving higher adoption rates and easier account management.

: With support for SAML and OIDC, users can integrate SSO for quick access to Secured Signing, driving higher adoption rates and easier account management. Comprehensive User and Group Management: Manage assignments for all users or specific groups within your organization for secure, efficient access control.

The integration of Secured Signing and Okta enables organizations to manage authentication and user access with ease while fortifying their security posture. With a unified platform, businesses can eliminate the complexities of user account administration and ensure their teams are working efficiently.

Learn more about how to configure Secured Signing with Okta by accessing our comprehensive user guide ( https://www.securedsigning.com/support/configuring-okta-single-sign-on-for-secured-signing/ ).

For more information or to get started with Secured Signing’s Okta integration, CLICK HERE: https://www.okta.com/integrations/secured-signing/.

About Secured Signing:

Secured Signing is a global provider of electronic signature and digital signing solutions, delivering a seamless, secure, and compliant platform for businesses of all sizes. With features like Remote Online Notarization (RON) and e-signatures, Secured Signing streamlines document workflows while meeting the highest security and legal standards. Learn more at: https://www.securedsigning.com/ .

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-1011-s2p-ss-okta-300dpi.jpg

NEWS SOURCE: Secured Signing



This press release was issued on behalf of the news source (Secured Signing), who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.

To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/secured-signing-launches-new-integration-with-okta-for-enhanced-single-sign-on-experience/

Copr. © 2024 Send2Press® Newswire, Calif., USA. -- REF: S2P STORY ID: S2P121414 NEONET25B