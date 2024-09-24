M2 Lending Solutions Taps LenderLogix to Provide Automated, Digital-First Borrower Experience

M2 lending has implemented QuickQual, LiteSpeed, and Milestone Text Updates to provide borrowers high-touch, white-glove service

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale and automation software for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and brokers, recently announced the addition of M2 Lending to its roster of clients utilizing LiteSpeed, QuickQual and Milestone Text Updates.



“Our philosophy is to find the best mortgage product for each customer, so it made sense to apply this same philosophy to our technology,” said Chris Murphy, Founder and Principal at M2 Lending. “We started our relationship with LenderLogix solely using QuickQual, but the sleek design and functionality of the platform quickly led us to reevaluate our mortgage tech stack to see how LenderLogix could help us deliver an even better borrower experience in other areas.”

Leveraging LiteSpeed and QuickQual at the front end of the origination process ensures a smooth transition for M2 Lending’s borrowers from pre-qualification to application. QuickQual and LiteSpeed provide a consistent, modern, streamlined experience from the first point of contact through application. LenderLogix Milestone Text Updates help keep real estate agents, borrowers, and LOs on the same page through automatic text alerts. Lenders can configure the system using specific field identifications or milestones to deliver custom status updates to all interested parties, ensuring that the right message gets delivered at the right time.

“As a former loan officer, I’ve seen firsthand the gaps in the mortgage origination process that often get overlooked,” said Patrick O’Brien, Co-Founder and CEO of LenderLogix. “LenderLogix was founded with the goal to create digital tools that make a real, measurable impact by addressing these areas. Instead of chasing the latest trends, we focus on refining existing processes so lenders of any size can deliver a superior borrower experience.”

About LenderLogix

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software to meet the needs of today’s mortgage lenders. The company’s suite of products addresses the speed at which today’s real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit https://www.lenderlogix.com/.

