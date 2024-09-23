Dark Matter Technologies brings the NOVA LOS under its banner to serve a broader range of mortgage lenders

Strategic alignment brings two LOS platforms under the Dark Matter brand, creating a powerhouse of innovative mortgage solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced the addition of the NOVA loan origination system (LOS) to its product lineup. Bringing the NOVA LOS under its banner alongside the Empower® LOS enables Dark Matter to offer two distinct LOS solutions and cater to a more diverse range of lender business models.



Adopting a dual-product strategy underscores Dark Matter’s commitment to providing innovative solutions and consultative services for lenders of all sizes. The Empower LOS is designed for lenders looking to scale by offering extensive exception-based workflows, comprehensive automation and the flexibility to adapt to complex operational models. The NOVA LOS provides a reliable, cost-effective solution with minimal administrative overhead that is ideal for smaller lenders.

The NOVA LOS was acquired by the Perseus Operating Group (Perseus) of Constellation Software Inc in 2019. Dark Matter was formed under Perseus in 2023 following the company’s acquisition of the Empower LOS and AIVA® AI Virtual Assistant solutions. Aligning the NOVA LOS under the Dark Matter brand brings the extensive expertise and innovative power of these solutions under joint leadership while better supporting the growth of each LOS platform.

“With the alignment of the Empower LOS and the NOVA LOS under the Dark Matter brand, we’re creating a powerhouse in loan origination technology,” said Sean Dugan, chief revenue officer at Dark Matter. “Andromeda, a division of the Perseus Operating Group of CSI, has strategically acquired two platforms that each serve distinct segments of the market, and by organizing both platforms under Dark Matter leadership, we can leverage over three decades of experience to partner with lenders choosing the product best suited to navigating their unique needs and challenges.”

“The addition of the NOVA LOS further cements our commitment to delivering flexible and innovative solutions,” said Frank Poiesz, president of Constellation Mortgage Solutions. “By aligning with the Empower LOS, we are providing an ecosystem of solutions that support lenders at any stage of growth, backed by the extensive resources of Dark Matter.”

With their deep reservoir of industry knowledge, Dark Matter’s consultative partners are equipped to help lenders advance their business goals by making informed technology selections. Through seamless implementations, dedicated account management and initiatives like its Client Advisory Board and Horizon user conference, Dark Matter is an innovative, nimble partner throughout the entire lending process—from onboarding to scaling and adapting to market changes.

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation, and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit www.dmatter.com.

