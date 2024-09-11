News: Celebrating the Magic of Hidalgo on L. Ron Hubbard Way | CitizenWire

Church of Scientology Los Angeles hosts a cultural festival featuring the folklore and traditions of the Mexican state of Hidalgo

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- L. Ron Hubbard Way was transformed into a cultural festival last week, bringing the rich heritage of Hildago to life in East Hollywood. The celebration showcased the vibrant crafts, traditional music, colorful costumes, dancing and authentic cuisine of the magical villages in the green mountains of Hidalgo, the state named for Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, known as the father of Mexican independence.



Siblings Justina and José Islas organized the festival. They brought cultural associations and nonprofits on board, including Unidos Por Una Misma Causa (United for the Same Cause), which advocates for human rights and drug prevention, Unidos Por Hidalgo (United for Hidalgo) and Sur California Hidalguenses (Southern California Hidalguans). They invited the Los Angeles Latino community to join them in this celebration of Hidalgo culture and traditions.



José spoke fondly of his birthplace, Acaxochitlán, named a "Magical Village" in 2023. Acaxochitlán means "a place where reeds grow" in Nahuatl, the Aztec language of the region's Indigenous people. These reeds are used to create the unique baskets, hats and flutes of his village, many of which were on display at the artisanal booths set up along L. Ron Hubbard Way. Traditional craftsmen also exhibited handmade jewelry. Local cooks served the traditional lamb "barbacoa" in pastries and hand-made tortillas.



When the folkloric ballet Corazones Valientes performed Mexican dances to traditional "huapango" music, those attending the festival joined them in a spontaneous celebration of the culture of home.



The Islas presented a plaque to the Church of Scientology Los Angeles in recognition of humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who believed, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all." This philosophy inspires the Church of Scientology Los Angeles to bring the diverse Los Angeles cultures and communities together to achieve shared humanitarian goals.



The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community-a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations. It was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010. The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is featured in an episode of the original series Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network.



