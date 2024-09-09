News: Optimal Blue to Host Inaugural Industry Summit February 3-5, 2025 | CitizenWire

Event will bring together lenders, investors, network partners, and capital markets experts to connect primary and secondary mortgage markets in San Diego

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Optimal Blue today announced it will host its inaugural Optimal Blue Summit from February 3-5, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. Set against the scenic backdrop of San Diego Bay, the Optimal Blue Summit 2025 will bring together clients from across primary and secondary mortgage networks to connect, learn, and share best practices for pricing and profitability.



This three-day event will feature engaging panels and multi-track sessions led by leading economists, policymakers, lenders, and Optimal Blue's team of subject matter experts to provide attendees with unique tools and insights they need to optimize their competitive advantage in today's dynamic market.



"Optimal Blue has a distinct depth of expertise and resources built and refined over decades as the industry leader," said Joe Tyrrell, CEO of Optimal Blue. "Our Summit will deliver new value to all of our clients and partners through announcements of new innovation and sharing of best practices and ideas from experts in closing more business at higher levels of profitability. Working with Optimal Blue has always helped clients maximize their profitability, and we look forward to bringing the industry together for uniquely valuable content and connections they cannot access elsewhere."



Highlights from the event will include:



* Generative AI roadmap: Be the first to hear about the latest updates to the Optimal Blue product roadmap, including AI and automation advancements.



* Loan officer tools: Discover more about a new suite of solutions designed and built to help loan officers close more business, faster.



* Market insights: Gain exclusive access to original market analysis, customer behavior trends, and emerging opportunities to optimize lending strategies and make informed decisions.



* Best practice sharing: Learn how leading lenders and capital markets experts leverage Optimal Blue solutions to navigate market challenges and achieve superior results.



* Feedback forums: Participate in product feedback sessions, focus groups, and user forums to shape the future of Optimal Blue's offerings.



* Networking opportunities: Connect with industry peers, lenders, capital markets leaders, economists, policymakers, and technology partners through interactive sessions, idea exchanges, and fun, shared experiences.



Additional details and registration information are available on the Optimal Blue Summit 2025 webpage at https://www2.optimalblue.com/optimal-blue-summit/.



About Optimal Blue



Optimal Blue effectively bridges the primary and secondary mortgage markets to deliver the industry's only end-to-end capital markets platform. The company helps lenders of all sizes and scopes maximize profitability and operate efficiently so they can help American borrowers achieve the dream of homeownership. Through innovative technology, a network of interconnectivity, rich data insights, and expertise gathered over more than 20 years, Optimal Blue is an experienced partner that, in any market environment, allows lenders to optimize their advantage from pricing accuracy to margin protection, and every step in between. To learn more, visit OptimalBlue.com.



Learn More: https://www2.optimalblue.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.

REF: STORY ID: S2P120783 CITWIRE24