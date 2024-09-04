News: LenderLogix’s Patrick O’Brien Recognized as a 2024 HousingWire Vanguard Honoree | CitizenWire

BUFFALO, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale and automation software for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks and brokers, today announced Co-founder and CEO Patrick O'Brien has been selected by HousingWire as a 2024 Vanguard Award winner.



Since the launch of LenderLogix in 2016, O'Brien has envisioned a meaningful and agile way for lenders to provide borrowers with the digital mortgage experience they desire. Today, that vision has culminated in the company's suite of solutions: LiteSpeed, QuickQual and Fee Chaser. These tools have enabled hundreds of lending organizations to quickly and easily enhance their borrower-facing digital presence without compromising profitability.



"While technology is essential in the mortgage industry, outdated systems often prevent lenders from achieving operational efficiency. That's why we developed simple, automated solutions to bring efficiency to both mortgage lenders and borrowers," said LenderLogix's Patrick O'Brien. "There's nothing more rewarding for our team than seeing lenders' reactions when they discover how these solutions can transform their businesses."



"The HousingWire Vanguards award recognizes the most outstanding executive leaders in mortgage and real estate - executives who make a real impact by driving innovation, setting strategic direction, and steering their organizations toward monumental achievements," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "These leaders play a crucial role in shaping the industry's future, with far-reaching impacts on market trends, operational efficiencies, and overall industry success. By leading with vision and decisiveness, HousingWire Vanguards propel their companies toward success and significantly influence the broader landscape of the housing economy."



HousingWire's 2024 Vanguards have led their respective organizations to greatness while overcoming the challenges the housing economy has faced over recent years. These 100 honorees were carefully selected by HousingWire's selection committee for their vital contributions to their companies and their dynamic influence in transforming mortgage and real estate. The complete list of HousingWire Insiders Award winners can be found at www.housingwire.com



About LenderLogix



LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software and APIs to meet the needs of today's mortgage lenders. The company's suite of products addresses the speed at which today's real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit https://www.lenderlogix.com/.



About HousingWire



HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision. Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.



Learn More: https://www.lenderlogix.com/

