News: Navigo Marketing Announces the Expansion of its Retail Media Network (RMN) Services to include Ulta and Sephora | CitizenWire

GREENVILLE, S.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Navigo Marketing ("Navigo"), one of the top agencies for Beauty and Wellness brands in the United States, today announced the expansion of its Retail Media Network (RMN) Services.



Navigo has made a name for itself in the Amazon Beauty space with its deep beauty expertise, innovative, data-driven media strategies, and full-service partnership model (account management, listing management, inventory management, content, advertising, and brand protection). Now, Navigo is expanding its RMN services to include Ulta Beauty and Sephora.



"While Amazon has been the undisputed leader in retail media advertising for the past decade, the market is exploding. Retail media networks are expected to double from $46 billion in 2023 to $109 billion in 2027, and grow from 13% to 27% of brands' total marketing budgets*," says Jacob St. John, CEO of Navigo Marketing. "In the Beauty space, the top two retailers in the U.S. launched their own RMNs - Ulta in 2022 and Sephora in 2023." (*see note [1])



St. John goes on to say, "We have seen first-hand the opportunity that exists for brands across Amazon, Ulta and Sephora. Retailers' first party data is invaluable for hyper-targeted advertising, which will become more difficult on Meta and Google with the elimination of third-party cookies. Each Beauty retailer has its own nuances, but consumers behave very similarly across the sites. Beauty brands can leverage insights from one platform to another, eliminating months of A/B testing, and driving significant revenue and ROI increases. In just over 90 days, we helped one of our clients generate a 700% increase in advertising sales and a 300% increase in ROAS on Ulta. Managing these platforms together delivers clear economic and strategic benefits."



About Navigo Marketing:



Navigo Marketing is one of the top Beauty and Wellness agencies in the United States. Combined with its extensive Luxury Beauty expertise on Amazon, Navigo offers Ulta Beauty and Sephora media services. By managing these digital platforms together under one roof, Navigo's Beauty clients experience significant gains in sales, cost efficiency, brand equity, and ROAS.



To learn more about Navigo Marketing, visit our website at https://www.navigomarketing.com/.



