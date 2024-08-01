News: Argyle’s Rowdy Harris honored as HousingWire Insider | CitizenWire

Harris recognized for his leadership of Argyle's fast-growing customer success team

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Argyle, a platform providing automated income and employment verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, today announced its principal mortgage customer success manager Rowdy Harris has been honored as a 2024 HousingWire Insider. Now in its ninth year, the Insiders Award recognizes operational all-stars working behind the scenes in companies across the housing industry to drive innovation and underpin business growth.



Over the last 12 months, Harris has helped define Argyle's approach to mortgage customer onboarding and support, driving rapid and effective industry adoption of its award-winning verification of income and employment (VOIE) solution. The customer success team is the fastest-growing division in Argyle and has continued supporting customers efficiently throughout the 10X increase in verification volume and 1000% revenue growth Argyle has experienced over the last four quarters. Harris has served as the primary point of contact for more than 50 lenders, working closely with each to maximize the cost savings, time savings and borrower satisfaction they derive from Argyle and providing white-glove support daily as questions or other needs arise.



"It doesn't matter what your title is; anyone can be a leader," Harris said. "The most impactful leaders lead by example, and that's what I try to do. I share knowledge with my teammates, and they do the same in turn. It's all about taking initiative and communicating results to solve problems and deliver outstanding service."



"The HousingWire Insiders honorees are the operational leaders who are the backbones of their organizations - driving innovation and efficiency and creating opportunities for their organizations," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "By improving user experiences, identifying market opportunities and developing efficient processes, these outstanding individuals are propelling their organizations toward sustained growth and excellence."



About Argyle:



Founded in 2018, Argyle is the leading provider of real-time income and employment verifications. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter(r) validation service, Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers' ability to pay and improve loan quality-all at 60-80% less cost. Argyle's commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Checkr and Rockefeller Asset Management.



For more information on Argyle's industry-leading platform, please visit https://argyle.com/.



