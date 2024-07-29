News: Informative Research’s Kelly Richards Receives MPA Elite Women Award | CitizenWire

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Informative Research, a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community, announced today that Kelly Richards, Head of Sales Support, has been named a winner of the MPA Elite Women 2024 by Mortgage Professional America (MPA). This award recognizes exceptional female leaders who have significantly contributed to the mortgage industry.



Richards' selection highlights her noteworthy achievements, forward-thinking initiatives and unwavering dedication. With over 30 years of experience, Kelly has been essential in driving impactful programs and fostering positive change within Informative Research and the broader industry. Her focus on creating, executing and launching successful client partnerships through comprehensive engagement strategies, process reviews and workflow efficiencies has set a new standard for excellence in sales support.



"Kelly's dedication to enhancing client experiences and her leadership in driving creative solutions make her a deserving recipient of the MPA Elite Women 2024 award," said Informative Research President Sean Buckner. "Kelly's commitment to customer success coupled with her passion for high performance within her entire team exemplifies the qualities of a true industry leader. We are proud to have Kelly on our team and celebrate her remarkable achievements."



As Head of Sales Support at Informative Research, Richards has spearheaded proactive client outreach efforts, enhancing the client onboarding process and leading the account management team to ensure the highest levels of support and service. Her previous account management experience gave her a deep understanding of customer experience, enabling her to develop key process improvements that significantly enhance client workflows.



The MPA Elite Women 2024 list was compiled through a rigorous nomination and review process, selecting 50 outstanding women who have made their mark in the industry. The awards recognize exceptional female leaders who have demonstrated excellence and contributed significantly to the mortgage industry. These influential women excel in their roles, blaze trails and achieve remarkable feats in the mortgage industry.



About Informative Research:



Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks, and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions, and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://hubs.ly/Q02J4dG50.



About Mortgage Professional America:



We are the world's leading independent mortgage publisher (www.mpamag.com), reaching over 140,000 mortgage and finance professionals daily in four markets. We publish magazines, daily news, opinion and analysis in addition to a growing series of special reports - industry surveys and rankings showcasing the best individuals, companies and products in the market.



Learn More: https://www.informativeresearch.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.