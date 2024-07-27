News: Rocking Out at a Drug-Free World Art and Music Festival at the Church of Scientology | CitizenWire

Art and music unite in East Hollywood in a vibrant drug-prevention festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Church of Scientology Los Angeles and the local chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World organized a free outdoor summer concert and art show. Its purpose: to raise awareness about drugs and promote music and art as a drug-free alternative for a "natural high."



The concert featured Los Angeles-based popular acoustic-pop artist and singer/songwriter Nick Isham. Joined by a lineup of talented local musicians, Isham mixed his original songs live with his looper, combining beatboxing, guitar and vocals.



Graphic artists and photographers displayed their work along L. Ron Hubbard Way and vendors provided great food and refreshments.



The dark counterpoint to the upbeat concert and festival was the stark reality of the drug overdose epidemic affecting L.A. County and the rest of the country. The Los Angeles Times reports that despite a slight decline for the first time in a decade, more than 3,000 lost their lives to drug overdose in the county in 2023.



"I have seen firsthand how drugs destroy the lives of so many talented people," says Isham. "Drugs only hold you back. This is why I strongly advocate for kids to learn the truth about drugs. Knowing the facts, they can decide for themselves to live drug-free."



Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a volunteer-based nongovernmental organization (NGO) with a network of some 200 chapters around the world, recently earned consultative status to the United Nations.



Inspired by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who found drugs to be "the single most destructive element present in our current culture," Scientology Churches and Scientologists support the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, making it possible to provide its acclaimed secular drug education and prevention materials and program free of charge.



The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization. To meet the ever-growing worldwide demand for Dianetics and Scientology services as well as Church-sponsored social betterment programs, Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige personally committed to accomplishing the goal of bringing all Scientology Churches to the standard of "Ideal." Ideal Churches provide the full range of services of the Scientology religion to their parishioners and serve as a home for the entire community, a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations. Mr. Miscavige dedicated the Ideal Church of Scientology Los Angeles in 2010.



For more information, watch an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network featuring the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/



https://www.scientology-losangeles.org



VIDEO:



https://youtu.be/B0xMnowNCYo?si=t8Z2Vl9j20FaegOf



https://www.scientology.tv/series/inside-scientology/inside-a-church.html



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.