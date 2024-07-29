News: Fix Support Apple Com/iPhone/Restore in 5 Minutes – iOS 18 Supported | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- If a "support.apple.com/iphone/restore" message pops up on your iPhone, you'll need to restore your device using a computer. While restarting or doing a hard reset, sometimes, might fix this issue, they don't guarantee success if problem is complex. So, you're left with no alternative except to restore your iOS via iTunes, which can lead to data loss. "However, an iOS repair and management tool like Tenorshare ReiBoot provides a safe and effective way to fix an iPhone stuck on 'support.apple.com/iphone/restore' screen in less time than any other method. Besides, it can do this without data loss, and manual steps," says a Tenorshare spokesperson.



VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SfnIbJBCvhU&t=6s



Why Does My iPhone Say Support.Apple.Com/iPhone/Restore?



If you're speculating about "Why does my iPhone say support.apple.com/iphone/restore," it's because it's in Recovery Mode due to software issues. But the real problem arises when your iPhone gets stuck in Recovery Mode. This can happen because of failed updates, software bugs, a failed iOS upgrade/ downgrade, improper actions like attempting to jailbreak, or, rarely, hardware damage.



How to Fix Support.Apple.Com/iPhone/Restore in 5 Minutes?



ReiBoot iOS Repair tool is a professional tool for repairing iOS issues including your iPhone stuck on "support.apple.com/iphone/restore" screen in 5 minutes. It can fix 150+ iOS issues without jailbreak, iTunes, and data loss.



Here are this tool's main functionalities:



* Repair System Issues - Fix a wide range of iOS problems like being stuck on Apple logo or black screen, or unresponsive or frozen iOS devices without losing data.



* Safe Downgrade/Upgrade - It doesn't require jailbreak or iTunes to upgrade or downgrade iOS.



* Easy Recovery Mode Management - You can enter and exit Recovery Mode with one click.



* iOS 18 Beta Support - It supports all current iOS versions including iOS 17 and iOS 18 Beta.



* Device Reset - Reset iOS devices without a passcode, iTunes, or Finder.



* Data Erasure - Wipes data permanently before selling or gifting your iOS device.



* Fix Errors - Resolve common iTunes errors like 4013 and 1110 easily.



To repair your iPhone stuck on 'support.apple.com/iphone/restore" screen with assistance of Tenorshare Reiboot, follow instructions below:



Step 1: Launch ReiBoot on your computer and connect your iPhone to same PC. Hit "Start Repair."



Step 2: Pick "Standard Repair." Next, press "Download" to get latest firmware package.



Step 3: Then, choose "Standard Repair" again and allow ReiBoot to fix your iPhone stuck on Apple restore screen. Afterward, it will reboot normally.



About Tenorshare:



When your iPhone gets stuck on "support.apple.com/iphone/restore" screen this is often because of software issues and fixing them might result in data loss. However, Tenorshare ReiBoot offers a quick solution to repair this problem without jailbreak and data loss in just 5 minutes. Trusted by 142+ million users, Tenorshare, an innovative smartphone solutions provider focuses on safety and quality of its solutions for an improved user experience.



