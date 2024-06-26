News: Come Over October 2024 Campaign Officially Announced | CitizenWire

Campaign encourages friends, family, and colleagues to 'come over' during the month of October to share wine and celebrate friendship

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Celebrating the role of wine as a communal and celebratory beverage both now and historically, the team behind COME TOGETHER - A Community for Wine Inc., announces the kickoff of their Come Over October campaign. Conceived by respected wine authority Karen MacNeil, together with wine industry communications professionals Gino Colangelo and Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET, the campaign encourages friends, family, and colleagues to "come over" during the month of October to share wine and celebrate friendship.



Dubbed by TIME magazine as the "Missionary of the Vine," author of the definitive source, "The Wine Bible," Karen MacNeil states, "We are living in trying times, and we all know that good company, good conversation, laughter, and conviviality contribute to an enhanced lifestyle. We want to encourage people to put down their devices and share in each other's company. Historically and socially, wine has often played a role in facilitating conversation, nurturing new friendships, and deepening old ones."



Over time, the wine industry in the United States has experienced ebbs and flows and has met numerous societal and generational challenges. But the industry has taken those challenges in stride, as wine has often been the preferred beverage when people gather. To wit, recently, a restaurant in the most wine-centric town of Italy, Verona, called Il Condominio, offered its clientele a free bottle of wine if customers agreed to relinquish their phones for the period of a meal, so that they might get back to the art of conversation at the table.



This is what Come Over October advocates - a chance to share stories, be together, celebrate an event or occasion - ostensibly, a chance to reconnect in a digital world.



States Kimberly Noelle Charles, "I've always appreciated the power of technology to connect. The pandemic made that even more real, as we all connected to friends, loved ones and associates via virtual meetings or FaceTime. Despite that, we might have overlooked the true intimacy that comes with in-person connection, and sharing wine is a great way to achieve that."



Launching to the media on July 9, 2024, the campaign has received early support from Wine America, Silicon Valley Bank, Napa Valley Vintners, Women For WineSense, Women of the Vine & Spirits, the National Association of Wine Retailers, Visit Napa Valley, Ridge Vineyards, Wine Enthusiast, Benchmark Wine Group and Buy Rite, among others.



Co-founder Gino Colangelo states, "Some people want to speak to the end of wine's relevancy in our lives but, over the decades, wine has always found its place in America. We are still a young country relative to wine producing regions in Europe, but wine has been woven into the tapestry of American culture since the founding of the nation. The team that founded COME TOGETHER - A Community for Wine Inc., has witnessed periods like this before, and we want to assure people that wine is here to stay."



The Come Over October website launches officially this July at ComeOverOctober.com and includes a list of events and ideas for fun ways to engage during the month of October. Wine lovers can also follow along on Instagram using @comeoveroctober or by following #comeoveroctober.



For the Trade



For the trade, the Come Over October logo, messages and design assets can be used, free of charge, by wineries, wine companies of all types, wine retailers, restaurants and hotels, wine trade groups, and others who support the positive role moderate wine consumption plays in culture and lifestyle. These will be downloadable and accessible on the website.



A press conference will be held on July 9 at 9 a.m. PDT. For more information, please contact info@comeoveroctober.com.



About COME TOGETHER - A Community for Wine Inc.:



COME TOGETHER - A Community for Wine Inc. is a mission-driven company committed to creating and sharing positive, inclusive consumer information about moderate wine consumption and wine's historic role as a communal beverage.



The company was formed in May 2024 by three wine industry professionals who are donating their time and efforts to the company and its projects and events-wine journalist Karen MacNeil, and public relations and communications executives Gino Colangelo and Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET, each of whom owns their own small business.



COME TOGETHER will launch media, digital, and live events and campaigns focusing on wine's unique and positive cultural role as a beverage that brings people together. The company's first campaign - Come Over October - will debut October 2024.



For more information about the Come Over October campaign and COME TOGETHER - A Community for Wine Inc., please visit https://www.cometogetherforwine.com/ or email Kimberly Charles at kcharles@charlescomm.com or Gino Colangelo at gcolangelo@colangelopr.com.



Learn More: https://www.cometogetherforwine.com/

