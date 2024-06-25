News: Empowering Parents: New Book by Education Consultant Monika Ferenczy Teaches Essential Advocacy Skills for Public Education | CitizenWire

Ferenczy aims to inspire caregivers to become effective advocates for their children

OTTAWA, Ontario /CitizenWire/ -- Parents navigating public education now have a powerful new resource at their fingertips. "How to Advocate for Your Child in Public Education: From Kindergarten to Post-Secondary" (ISBN: 978-0228896937) by esteemed Education Consultant Monika Ferenczy is a comprehensive guide designed to equip parents with the knowledge and skills needed to advocate for their children within the school system.



An expert in the education sector, Ferenczy provides parents with effective tools to ensure their children's educational needs are met. "How to Advocate for Your Child in Public Education: From Kindergarten to Post-Secondary" not only empowers parents to ensure swift resolution of issues but also encourages them to model and teach advocacy as a lifelong skill to their children.



Ferenczy aims to inspire caregivers to become effective advocates for their children. Become empowered to make informed decisions, ask the right questions, and get the results your child needs.



About Monika Ferenczy:



Monika Ferenczy is a highly regarded Education Consultant who helps students and parents make informed decisions about learning and education. Her practice focuses on finding the best solutions to meet the needs of students, young or mature, to help them reach their full potential.



"How to Advocate for Your Child in Public Education: From Kindergarten to Post-Secondary" ensures that every child receives the meaningful and supportive education they deserve and that parents feel confident and capable in their role as advocates.



To learn more about Monika Ferenczy and her work, please visit: https://horizoned.ca



"How to Advocate for Your Child in Public Education: From Kindergarten to Post-Secondary" is now out through Tellwell Publishing (RRP $27.99) and available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo and more.



