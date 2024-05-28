News: Family Hosts Reward and Awareness Fundraiser for Missing Woman, Allahnia Lenoir | CitizenWire

Participation in this event directly contributes to making our streets safer and bringing justice for Allahnia

BALTIMORE, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- The Family of Allahnia Lenoir today announces they are hosting an intentional and purposeful fundraiser aimed at making our community safer. With Diante Reynolds and another accomplice, Nicholas Hendrickson, in custody, we're rallying together to raise funds for a significant reward to be offered for the capture of the remaining suspect, Fugitive Steven Oboite, who has eluded authorities for too long.



Participation in this event directly contributes to making our streets safer and bringing justice for Allahnia. At 10 p.m. ET, during the event, we will watch "In Pursuit with John Walsh" on Discovery ID to find out more about Allahnia's story and the joint efforts to find Steven Oboite.



24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir went out with a friend for an evening of fun on July 30, 2022. They stopped by 1660 Peachtree St. Apartments, Atlanta, GA where Diante Reynolds and Steven Oboite lived. Her friend eventually left leaving Allahnia behind and Allahnia has never been seen or heard from since. Although Oboite's accomplices are in custody, Oboite remains a fugitive from justice.



"Together, let's make a difference and bring closure to all of us who have been traumatically affected by the actions of Steven Oboite," said Allahnia's father, Abraham Lenoir. "Please join us for an unforgettable event filled with purpose and community spirit!"



Event information as follows:



Catch the Fugitive Fundraiser: Help Us Get Justice for Allahnia Lenoir!



June 12, 2024 | 7 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. ET



Fraternal Order of Police



3920 Buena Vista Avenue



Baltimore, MD 21211



Donation is $25 per person



MORE INFORMATION:



For more information about Allahnia and the fundraiser, visit: https://www.allahnialenoir.com/.



Learn More: https://www.allahnialenoir.com/

