News: Church of Scientology Debuts New Online Hub for Global Public Service Campaigns | CitizenWire

Groundbreaking 'Let's better the world' website expands decades of resources and nonprofit humanitarian campaigns to every media outlet in multiple formats

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Church of Scientology is proud to announce the launch of Let's better the world, a new website dedicated to spreading awareness about crucial social issues through a collection of award-winning Public Service Announcements. The innovative platform hosts a comprehensive array of proven nonprofit campaigns that effectively curb drug abuse, instill tolerance, raise awareness of human rights and uplift morality across communities far and wide.



The newly unveiled website serves as a central portal for local broadcast, outdoor and print media outlets, offering them access to a diverse range of impactful and high-quality PSAs for Drug-Free World, United for Human Rights, The Way to Happiness, Citizens Commission on Human Rights and Scientology Volunteer Ministers.



Key features of the Let's better the world website include:



* Extensive Campaign Library: Users can browse through an extensive library of public service ads, covering a wide spectrum of important causes. All PSAs are instantly accessible in the most widely accepted broadcast- and print-ready formats.



* Free Usage: All campaigns hosted on Let's better the world are available to use for free by all online and traditional media outlets.



* Timeless Content: Unlike traditional advertising and other PSAs, the campaigns on Let's better the world have no expiration date, ensuring their relevance and effectiveness for years to come.



* Global Accessibility: To maximize reach and impact, the Let's better the world website will be made available in 17 languages, enabling worldwide usage and dissemination of critical messages.



In an era marked by increasing social consciousness, the Church of Scientology remains committed to harnessing the power of media to drive positive change. With the launch of Let's better the world, the Church seeks to inspire action, foster dialogue and ultimately contribute to a more informed and educated world.



For more information and to explore the library of PSAs, visit LetsBetterTheWorld.org.



