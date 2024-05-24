News: MUSEWIRE ranked #35 among the top 70 Music Industry Blogs for 2024 | CitizenWire

MuseWire is an online magazine published and edited by Christopher Simmons, an award-winning musician, author and creative

TEMECULA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- MuseWire has been selected by the panelists at Feedspot as one of the Top 70 Music Industry Blogs on the web. MuseWire™ (aka/formerly Music Industry Newswire™) covers music makers, music gear, audiophile gear, the music business and related topics; established 2005. A publication of Neotrope®. Edited by Christopher Simmons, a working tech journalist since 1984, and member ASCAP.



"This was nice to be honored again this year for inclusion on the Feedspot annual list," said Christopher Laird Simmons. "Seems my 'blog' has gone up in their ratings each year, which is nice, considering I'm not flooding the web anymore with 'me too' press announcements, and shooting for stuff a bit more personal; meaning stuff I like or news from less commonly known music stuff."



About MuseWire:



MuseWire is an online magazine published and edited by Christopher Simmons, an award-winning artist, author, musician, photographer and creative. The publication covers new music, new music tech and gear (both music instruments and audiophile gear), and selected news from music education and music business concerns. MuseWire was originally known as Music Industry Newswire (MIN) prior to a rebrand and scale back circa 2016.



Learn more at: https://MuseWire.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/musewire



View an example Wayback Machine snapshot of the old Music Industry Newswire version of site, from 2010 here (Wayback Machine): https://web.archive.org/web/20100106014415/http://musicindustrynewswire.com/



About Feedspot:



Feedspot is a Content Reader. It helps you keep up with multiple websites in one place so that you need not visit each website to see what's new. "Feedspot makes keeping up with your favorite websites as easy as checking your email."



See the complete list of music industry blogs honored for 2024 at: https://music.feedspot.com/music_industry_blogs/



About Christopher Laird Simmons:



Christopher Simmons has been a working journalist since 1984 when he sold his first music industry article to POLYPHONY magazine (purchased by MIX and became Electronic Musician). Later writing for diverse pubs including Computer Player, Digital Imaging, Micro Publishing News, Spazz, the Graphic Artist's Guild newspaper, among many others. He has been widely interviewed on topics related to technology, marketing, health and entertainment.



His full-time gig is acting as CEO and founder of NEOTROPE® and its PR brand Send2Press®.



As a musician he played in several bands in the '80s including PROJECT 11 and PETS GONE WILD (featured in the LA Times "Calendar" section and an LA Weekly "Band Name of the Week").



He released numerous indie cassette albums in the 1980s under the moniker, BLUETOY. His music has been played on late night space radio stations, and positively reviewed in Electronic Musician and 'zines like SYNE. A CD of his music from the mid '80s was released on Neotrope® Records in 2000, "BESERKER." The album is still available on most streaming platforms (albeit in horribly recompressed form).



His music has been used for two cable TV productions in the late 1980s in California: the award-winning "VIDKIDCO" and "Viewpoints on Video" from the Long Beach Museum of Art.



He is quoted in two music books: "Music Business For Dummies" (ISBN: 978-1119049654) and "The Artist's Guide to Success in the Music Business" (ISBN: 978-1608325788), both by music industry veteran Loren Weisman. Simmons is one of the quoted business experts in "Career and Corporate Cool" (ISBN: 978-0470120347) by branding expert Rachel C. Weingarten.



Simmons has some minor notoriety for having published two highly popular genre fanzines: in the late 1970s, "The Adama Journal" - and late 1980s, "Galaxy Class."



Chris is no relation to a Canadian pianist of the same name, another electronic musician of the same name, nor a graphic artist based in San Francisco, also of same name. Recently he began using his full name to better differentiate himself from the brothers from another mother.



Learn more about Christopher Simmons at https://ChristopherSimmons.com/ (website under reconstruction for 2024; it's a mess!).



X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/tophersimmons



Facebook (main personal page): https://www.facebook.com/christopher.l.simmons



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/neosimmons/



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/christophersimmons/



Neotrope Records: https://neotroperecords.com/



Neotrope Press: https://neotropepress.com/



MULTIMEDIA:



Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-1231-s2p-christopher-simmons-300dpi.jpg



Caption: Artist, author, musician, Christopher Laird Simmons.



Learn More: https://christophersimmons.com

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.