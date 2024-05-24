News: Institute Founder Credits Youth for Human Rights for the Vision That Informs Her Life’s Work | CitizenWire

How one human rights advocate's life took a pivotal turn at the Youth for Human Rights International Human Rights Summit at the UN

WASHINGTON, D.C. /CitizenWire/ -- From the playgrounds of a ghetto neighborhood in Romania to the halls of the United Nations, Isabelle Vladoiu's journey has been driven by a single compelling force: the pursuit of justice and human dignity. But it was not until she took part a UN Summit organized by United for Human Rights that the underlying theme in her life's work crystallized. This experience ultimately led to her founding the U.S. Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights, a top-rated nonprofit think tank.



Born just after the fall of a totalitarian regime in Romania, Vladoiu's life was overshadowed by the enduring fear of government oppression and the stark inequities of post-communist society. "Raised by my grandparents in the tumultuous aftermath of communism, my childhood was steeped in an environment where fear and suppression were the norms," she says. "My parents, like many during the post-communist era, left Romania to seek work abroad and never returned, a common narrative of family fragmentation and economic desperation."



Moving to Bucharest at 19 to study law with nothing but a scholarship and a dream of a better life, Vladoiu found purpose in supporting humanitarian causes. Then five years later, accepted into a master's program in law at the University of Buffalo, New York, she left Romania to forge a new life in America.



"However, it was in June 2016 that my life took a pivotal turn," she says.



Nearing the completion of her master's degree and deep in bar exam preparation, Vladoiu's undying passion for human rights propelled her to seek a broader platform for her advocacy.



"I applied to represent my new home country at one of the highest forums for human rights dialogue-the Youth for Human Rights International Summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York," she says. "Chosen from thousands of hopefuls, I was one of only 70 young people from across the globe granted the honor to participate in this prestigious event. The opportunity was staggering. At the summit, I stood before an assembly of over 400 attendees, including UN officials, Nobel Prize laureates, and global policy-makers, sharing my journey and the human rights causes close to my heart."



That day, as she spoke of justice and human dignity, Vladoiu realized her participation in this summit marked a striking new beginning - a lifelong commitment to human rights advocacy.



She went on to empower local educators and community leaders in Buffalo to integrate human rights education into their curricula and community programs.



Moving to Washington, D.C., she founded the U.S. Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR) in 2019. She uses the educational materials of United for Human Rights, one of the world's most comprehensive human rights education and public information initiatives.



"The stark statistic that 258 million children worldwide were out of school fueled my resolve. USIDHR was my answer to providing those children with their fundamental human right to education," she says.



With USIDHR, Vladoiu's role evolved dramatically from the grassroots activities that marked her years in Buffalo to engaging at the highest levels of global diplomacy.



"This transition was not just a step up," she says, "it was a leap into a realm where my voice and our mission could resonate on a global stage. Presidents of states began inviting me to their countries, recognizing the impact and potential of USIDHR's initiatives to reshape their societies. Governments from around the world started sending delegates to our training programs, eager for them to absorb the comprehensive human rights education we offered so they could return home to implement meaningful reforms."



Youth for Human Rights continues its work to inspire young human rights advocates to create a fair and equitable world. The next annual Youth Summit at the UN takes place July 18-20, 2024.



The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support United for Human Rights and its program for young people Youth for Human Rights. These nonprofits aim to create a sea change by teaching young people everywhere their inalienable rights, thus creating an entire generation of leaders who will demand full implementation of the 30 UDHR articles. United for Human Rights is inspired by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who believed that "human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream."



https://www.humanrights.com



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases



https://usidhr.org/



https://www.scientology.tv/documentaries/the-story-of-human-rights.html



Learn More: https://www.humanrights.com/

