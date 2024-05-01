News: Pompano Beach Sizzles as Southern Fried Poetry Slam Comes to Town | CitizenWire

The Country's Most Extraordinary Spoken Word Artists Compete for Titles and Prizes

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- The nation's hottest wordsmiths are descending upon the City of Pompano Beach for the 32nd Annual Southern Fried Poetry Slam. Pompano Beach Arts is proud to announce that this electrifying four-day festival will take place June 12-15, 2024. This celebration of spoken word, performance poetry, and the power of community attracts over 200 poets from around the country who will battle it out for bragging rights and a chance to be crowned champion.



The festival takes place across Pompano Beach's cultural hub, including the Ali Cultural Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, and the beach!



Tickets are $25 for a festival pass, which includes the preliminary bouts and Final Stage. Workshop passes, which include four programs, are $15. Learn more at https://www.pompanobeacharts.org/.



"We are honored that our City was selected for this prestigious competition," said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. "Through our current programs, such as Lyrics Lab and the Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival, we have developed a reputation as an incubator for spoken word artists. Hosting the Southern Fried Poetry Slam enhances our commitment to supporting this dynamic and entertaining form of expression."



Since 1993, during the first week of June, a city in the southeastern region of the United States has played host to one of the largest spoken word and performance poetry tournaments in the world. The fierce talents of over 200 exceptionally gifted writers and orators will be on full display as they compete for cash and prizes. Representing poets hail from the southern states and beyond, with past competitors flying in from as far away as California and Hawaii to take part in this prestigious competition.



"We are so very excited to be visiting Pompano Beach this summer, and we look forward to having our competitors fully experience the beauty and culture of your city," said Sarita Goods, President, Board of Directors Southern Fried Poetry Inc. "In addition to the slams, our event offers workshops and other activities for the poets to enjoy while experiencing the host city."



Pompano Beach local and Southern Fried Poetry, Inc's Vice President of the Board of Directors, Sharonda "Eccentrich" Richardson has been the driving force ensuring that 2024 is her city's time to shine in spoken word. "I have been working to make this happen for a long time, and now it's become a reality," said Richardson. "This event is a tremendous opportunity to immerse yourself in a spectrum of spoken word styles and perspectives, from heart-wrenching narratives to hilarious social commentary."



Richardson is also the founder of Free on the Inside, the poetry pipeline series, which goes into prisons to facilitate workshops and showcase spoken word poetry. In 2018, she created the first poetry festival in the history of Pompano Beach, Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival.



To learn more about Southern Fried Poetry Inc., and all event details visit https://www.pompanobeacharts.org/events/southern-fried-poetry-slam.



About the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department:



The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues, including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the Artist in Residence (AiR) initiative. Learn more: https://www.pompanobeacharts.org/.



