News: Cal South Strengthens Partnership with Stack Sports, Adding CaptainU as Official College Recruiting Software | CitizenWire

ANAHEIM, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Stack Sports and Cal South have strengthened their ongoing partnership, adding CaptainU as its Official College Recruiting Software to Cal South and its youth soccer community. This continued Stack Sports partnership will further Cal South's mission of advancing and empowering its youth athletes and families through soccer. Cal South and Stack Sports have a longstanding relationship that spans over 20 years via Stack Sports' 'Sports Connect' solution, and have together played an integral role in bringing soccer to local youth.



"Cal South is thrilled to partner with CaptainU in providing a platform that can simplify the recruiting process for families. Since 2003, Cal South has proudly teamed up with Stack Sports, enabling us to equip our dedicated staff, volunteers, and members with the most robust and dependable tools available on the market," said Nick Webster, Chair of Cal South. "As we look to the future, we are excited to announce the expansion of our offerings to include college sports recruiting through CaptainU. This exciting step further solidifies our commitment to grow sports participation in our communities."



CaptainU, a self-managed recruiting software tool within the Stack Sports Ecosystem provides athletes with the best way to contact college coaches and find high-quality college camps. This partnership promises to equip coaches and athletes with enhanced communication and time-saving tools that allow them to truly identify their most outstanding athletic and academic opportunities. Players can create a profile directly from their registration in Sports Connect or go to CaptainU.com.



"We are delighted to be extending the depth of our relationship and value with Cal South, by adding CaptainU as its new partner. This collaboration empowers more young athletes with access to top-tier recruiting resources and guidance, on a much more affordable scale," said Brandon Hollmann, General Manager of CaptainU.



About Cal South:



The California State Soccer Association - South (Cal South) is a 501(c)(3) California public benefit corporation and is an official youth and adult state soccer association of the United States Soccer Federation, US Youth Soccer, and the United States Adult Soccer Association. The organization, with a service area that extends from San Luis Obispo to San Diego, provides rewarding recreational and competitive opportunities for players of all ages, genders, and skill levels. For more information about Cal South, visit https://calsouth.com/.



About CaptainU:



CaptainU empowers athletes to take their game to the next level through recruiting and discovery tools to connect with clubs, events, and colleges. More than 3.5 million high school athletes, college coaches, club coaches, and tournament directors have used CaptainU tools to network, build relationships, and build championship teams. CaptainU was founded in 2008 and continues to power the recruiting journey for all levels - including National Champion college programs, national governing bodies, and state-level partners -across all college sports. To learn more about CaptainU, visit: http://www.captainu.com/.



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit: https://stacksports.com/.



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

