News: Scientology Tools for Life: Empowering South African Officials to Make a Difference at the Grassroots Level | CitizenWire

In the heart of Emfuleni, a municipality grappling with social challenges, the quest for change found a powerful ally in the Scientology Volunteer Ministers' life skills, leadership, and community development training program

GAUTENG, South Africa /CitizenWire/ -- Councillor Sibongile Soxuza, deeply troubled by the pervasive issues of domestic abuse, drug addiction, poverty, corruption and crime within her communities, recognized the urgent need for action. As speaker of the council, responsible for nearly a million residents, she took a personal stand to effect change. Seeking a program that could deliver tangible results, she turned to the Scientology Volunteer Ministers life skills training program, reaching out to the Volunteer Ministers South Africa headquarters at Castle Kyalami in Midrand. The result? A comprehensive and effective training initiative for 350 Ward Committee members.



These Ward councillors, facing daily challenges, eagerly embraced the opportunity for change. Completing the 19 Tools for Life courses, they acquired a diverse array of skills-from resolving conflicts and tackling poverty and drug abuse to empowering youth, improving literacy, communication and ethical standards.



"It was more than I expected," said one councillor, while another hailed it as the catalyst for constructive dialogue between the community and the municipality. Chief Ward Committee Coordinator Mr. Tefo Molakeng, instrumental in organizing the program, affirmed its potential to enhance lives. "This training will help them make lives better," he said.



In recognition of the program's transformative impact, Cllr. Soxuza extended her congratulations to the graduates and expressed her intent to establish a "lifelong partnership" with the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.



"Real community development begins with empowerment," said Sandile Hlayisi, chairperson of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of South Africa who delivered the training. "You first have to equip people with skills they can use to bring relief to themselves and others. We provide this training because we believe all our communities should be unified, empowered and prosperous."



Scientology Tools for Life training is available free of charge on the Scientology website in 20 languages, including Sotho, Zulu and Xhosa. They contain the technology developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard for the Volunteer Ministers program. Mr. Hubbard described the Volunteer Minister as "a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others." They live by the creed: "A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well."



For the full impact of South Africa's Scientology Volunteer Ministers, watch the new feature-length documentary Operation: Do Something About It. Produced by Scientology Media Productions, the film is available on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse, and streams at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps, and via the Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV platforms.



Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.



