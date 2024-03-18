News: Fluid Metering, Inc. Unveils FENYX: A Revolutionary Leap in Fluidic Precision | CitizenWire

Harnessing Fluid Metering's renowned CeramPump technology, the FENYX boasts a sleek, low-profile design

SYOSSET, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Fluid Metering Inc., a leading manufacturer of fluid control solutions, proudly announces the debut of its groundbreaking variable dispense pump, FENYX (patent pending), heralding a new era of fluidic precision. Crafted to meet the evolving needs of the life sciences field, the FENYX integrates an advanced miniaturized fluidic system, enabling precise control of microliter volumes across a wide spectrum of applications.



Not only does the FENYX variable dispense pump streamline flushing, priming, and dispensing into a single, cohesive unit, it also offers unmatched flexibility, allowing dispensing over various surfaces or wells through non-contact dispensing without requiring physical intervention. Pioneering components, such as a calibratable flag, anti-backlash mechanism, and encoder, address the escalating demand for heightened throughput, single microliter dispense volumes, and minimized downtime.



Harnessing Fluid Metering's renowned CeramPump(R) technology, the FENYX boasts a sleek, low-profile design, delivering the industry's expected levels of precision and accuracy even while dispensing over air. This breakthrough innovation is poised to redefine fluidic solutions within the diagnostic, biotechnology & medical device space, playing a pivotal role in achieving impactful outcomes.



"The FENYX isn't just a pump; it's a symbol of Fluid Metering's commitment to innovation and our relentless pursuit of excellence in fluidic solutions. The FENYX marks our bold entry into the variable dispense pump market, expanding our capabilities beyond fixed dispense pumps. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey towards shaping the future of fluidic precision in life sciences," said Sean Madden, Vice President, Commercial and Product Development at Fluid Metering Inc.



About Fluid Metering Inc.:



Fluid Metering Inc. stands at the forefront of fluid control innovation, having revolutionized the industry with our patented valve-less rotating and reciprocating piston metering pump concept, providing unmatched pumping excellence and precise fluid control across Diagnostics, Biotechnology, and Medical Device applications. With over 60 years of OEM design experience, our engineering team is dedicated to meeting customer and application requirements with unparalleled accuracy, precision, and reliability.



