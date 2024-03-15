News: Mortgage Industry Veteran Sara Holtz Joins Optimal Blue as Chief Marketing Officer | CitizenWire

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Optimal Blue announced today that it has appointed Sara Holtz as chief marketing officer. As a seasoned marketing and communications leader, Holtz brings more than 20 years of career experience, including a decade of driving change in the mortgage industry. As chief marketing officer, Holtz will drive unified marketing and communications strategies to advance Optimal Blue's business priorities and further extend the company's influence.



"As the only comprehensive capital markets solution in the mortgage industry, Optimal Blue helps lenders realize greater profitability and operational efficiency, which plays an essential role in making the dream of homeownership attainable for the American borrower," said Holtz. "It's an honor to join Optimal Blue - a company that's been regarded for its innovation and expertise for decades. I am energized by the opportunity to build on the company's momentum to drive meaningful transformation for Optimal Blue's valued clients and the borrowers they serve."



Holtz joins Optimal Blue from ICE Mortgage Technology, where she most recently served as vice president of demand marketing and communications. In this role, she led a dynamic team focused on generating sales opportunities and engaging industry audiences. Holtz joined ICE with the company's acquisition of Ellie Mae in 2020. During her tenure at Ellie Mae, Holtz helped advance the company's corporate communications strategies, including both internal and external brand narratives.



"Sara is a highly respected professional and her unique blend of experience makes her the perfect addition to Optimal Blue's senior leadership team," says Scott Smith, interim CEO of Optimal Blue. "She has a track record of proven leadership, and she will play an integral role as we continue to expand our position as the leader in mortgage secondary marketing technology."



Holtz was honored as a HousingWire Marketing Leader in 2023, a prestigious award that celebrates the most creative and influential minds of the housing economy.



About Optimal Blue:



Optimal Blue is a market leader in mortgage secondary marketing technology. The company facilitates transactions among mortgage market participants through its Marketplace Platform, actionable data, and technology vendor connections. The platform supports a range of functions for originators and investors to automate and optimize core processes related to product, pricing, and eligibility, hedge analytics, MSR valuation, loan trading, social media compliance, and counterparty oversight. The company's premier products are used by 68% of the top 500 mortgage lenders in the U.S.



For more information on Optimal Blue's end-to-end secondary marketing automation, visit OptimalBlue.com.



