News: Argyle brings the mortgage industry’s highest-converting VOIE platform to The Mortgage Collaborative | CitizenWire

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Argyle, a platform providing automated income and employment verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, has joined The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation's largest independent cooperative network serving the mortgage industry, as a preferred partner. As a member of TMC's Preferred Partner Network, Argyle will provide the cooperative's lender members discounted access to its exemplary customer service and award-winning income and employment verification (VOIE) services, which outperform legacy verification services for a fraction of their cost.



Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to verify income and employment, auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s and qualify for Day 1 Certainty(r)-all at 60-80% less cost. Its coverage of the U.S. workforce, which includes 99% of the Fortune 1000, is superior to the three largest credit bureaus and delivers hit rates higher than other data providers.



Founded in 2013, TMC empowers mortgage lenders across the country with networking and professional development opportunities and by facilitating the sharing of best practices and technologies that drive market growth, efficiency and profitability. Of the more than 65 U.S. mortgage lenders that switched to Argyle in the last year, 18 are current TMC lender members. Argyle also offers native integrations with three TMC Preferred Partners: nCino, Dark Matter Technologies and FinLocker.



Argyle will make its debut as a TMC preferred partner at the cooperative's The Mane Event conference taking place March 24-26 in Louisville, Kentucky. Argyle's Chief Operating Officer Brian Geary will join LMCU Vice President of Mortgage Strategy John Harpst in presenting a case study session chronicling the credit union's time savings, reduced costs and enhanced member experience since implementing Argyle.



"Argyle's approach to lowering origination costs while enhancing the lender and borrower experience is well aligned with our mission of helping lenders better themselves and the communities they serve," said TMC President and CEO Melissa Langdale. "We're pleased to add to our Preferred Partner Network an income and employment verification platform that provides a meaningful competitive edge."



"Joining The Mortgage Collaborative feels like coming home, because collaboration with our customers and integration partners has always been at the heart of Argyle's journey," said John Hardesty, general manager of Argyle's mortgage division. "We could not have built the fastest, most cost-effective and most accurate income and employment verification platform without a profound understanding of the practical challenges lenders face every day. We look forward to the opportunity to serve and learn from the exceptional lenders within The Mortgage Collaborative community."



Founded in 2018, Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source access to income and employment data. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter(r) validation service, a component of Day 1 Certainty(r), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers' ability to pay and reduce repurchase risk-all at 60-80% less cost. Argyle's commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Checkr, and Rockefeller Asset Management.



For more information on Argyle's industry-leading platform, please visit https://argyle.com/.



The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) was founded in 2013 by four notable industry leaders and is the nation's largest independent mortgage cooperative network. TMC is singularly focused on creating an environment of collaboration and innovation for small to mid-size mortgage lenders across the country to reduce cost, increase profitability, and better serve the dynamic and changing consumer base in America. For more information, visit https://www.mortgagecollaborative.com/.



