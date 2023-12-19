News: Depth 2023 growth drives key hires in strategic marketing and content development as residential mortgage and real estate industries poise for reboot | CitizenWire

Independent mortgage fintech, regtech and REtech-focused marketing agency 'playing the long game,' says firm founder and president

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Depth, a leading provider of consultative B2B marketing, public relations and reputation management services for technology companies in the residential mortgage finance, financial technology (fintech), real estate technology (REtech) and related regulatory technology (regtech) industries, will close 2023 with a significantly larger internal team and client roster in anticipation of continued rebound for mortgage and real estate volume.



The Georgia-based agency welcomed three new team members in the second half of 2023:



* Adria Riley, client services manager, joined Depth in December after a six-year role as marketing design specialist for mortgage document prep vendor International Document Services (acquired by Wolters Kluwer in 2022).



* Senior Content Writer Laura Lang joined Depth in August, bringing more than 35 years' experience as a writer, including 15 years in the mortgage industry with roles at Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.



* Roxanne Greeson, Depth's operations engineer and problem solver extraordinaire, joined the team officially after nine years of behind-the-scenes support, spearheading the firm's internal systems and client collaboration platforms.



In addition, Depth announced the promotions of Lindsey Neal and Leslie Colley to executive vice president in October.



"2023 has been a serendipitous year for our firm," said Depth President and Founder Kerri Milam. "We added several new clients, often intersecting again with businesses and business leaders we've served over the last 17 years - each of them eager to have a strategically meaningful impact on their industry. When we hire, we make their needs a priority. We've been fortunate this year to find exceptional, versatile personnel with applicable expertise, including strong backgrounds in fintech, mortgage lending, REtech and real estate transactions to deepen and broaden our services."



Depth has worked shoulder-to-shoulder with the fintechs driving the modernization and digitization of housing finance since its founding in 2006. Since adding several new clients in 2023, the firm now serves almost two dozen technology trailblazers and services innovators spanning grassroots, family-financed startups to global, publicly traded enterprises.



"Our focus on doing business in a truly client-centric way is validated by the value our clients place on our services, even during off-cycle years," said Milam. "I attribute our success this year both to our far-sighted clients and our disciplined client-first approach. For that, we have our staff to thank and recognize."



About Depth:



Depth is a leading independent provider of consultative B2B marketing, public relations and reputation management services for the mortgage lending and residential finance industries. Since 2006, the firm has represented a clientele of established and emerging brands serving mortgage lenders, mortgage servicers, real estate professionals and appraisers. Depth is committed to serving the cause of digital innovation and to practicing the pay-it-forward principle alongside The Golden Rule. A woman-owned business, Depth is a member and supporter of the Mortgage Bankers Association, Housing Finance Strategies and The Mortgage Collaborative.



For more information, visit https://depthpr.com/



