News: Exodus United Global Signs Multi-Year Agreement to Bring Indian Films and TV shows to the U.S. | CitizenWire

WASHINGTON, D.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Exodus United Global, a full-service motion picture and television distribution company specializing in the financing, distribution, and marketing of independent films and TV shows across various platforms, is thrilled to announce a multi-year agreement with Motionmind Ventures. This strategic partnership will bring major feature-length films and TV shows produced in India to audiences in the United States.



Exodus United Global, renowned for its extensive network of over one-hundred broadcast, cable, and streaming partners, including AMAZON PRIME, TUBI, PEACOCK, HULU, IN THE BLACK NETWORK, BET, and TV-ONE, will focus on distributing English language films and TV shows of all genres, as well as films with English subtitles to U.S audiences. The agreement is effective immediately and includes Exodus United Global distributing select U.S. films to India via Motionmind Ventures.



Exodus United Global will utilize its comprehensive network of channel partners to distribute the films and TV shows across various platforms including broadcast and cable television, SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand), AVOD (Advertising Based Video on Demand), TVOD (Transactional Video on Demand), and FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television), to ensure the widespread availability and accessibility of these Indian films to American audiences.



Vernon Williams, III, CEO of Exodus United Global, stated, "We are incredibly excited about this partnership with Motionmind Ventures. This agreement represents a significant step in our mission to bring diverse and high-quality content to audiences worldwide. By introducing Indian films and TV shows to the U.S. market, we are not only expanding our content portfolio but also fostering cultural exchange and understanding."



Shuaib Mitchell, President of Exodus United Global, added, "This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences. We are confident that the inclusion of Indian films and TV shows will resonate with American audiences, providing them with new perspectives and stories. We look forward to a successful and dynamic partnership with Motionmind Ventures."



About Exodus United Global:



Led by Vernon Williams, III (CEO) and Shuaib Mitchell (President), EXODUS UNITED GLOBAL is a full-service motion picture and television distribution company specializing in the financing, distribution, and marketing of independent films and TV shows across various platforms. Armed with a library of over one hundred (100) films and TV shows available for domestic and international distribution and exploitation, the company has a network of over one-hundred broadcast, cable, and streaming partners, including AMAZON PRIME, TUBI, PEACOCK, HULU, IN THE BLACK NETWORK, BET, and TV-ONE.



Learn more: https://www.exodusunited.com/



About Motionmind Ventures:



Motionmind Ventures is a premier film distribution and digital media communication company based in the vibrant cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Led by Founder and CEO Bibhabari Rath Assudani, a distinguished social entrepreneur and content marketer, Motionmind Ventures excels in the news, communication, and entertainment industries. Ms. Rath brings her extensive expertise to guide the company in delivering exceptional media solutions.



COMPANY CONTACT: EXODUS UNITED GLOBAL, 6513 QUEENS CHAPEL RD, SUITE 205., UNIVERSITY PARK, MD 20782 | 1(888) 984-9896

Learn More: https://www.exodusunited.com/

