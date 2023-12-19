News: Woburn Dental Office Offers Dental Emergencies Tips | CitizenWire

When it comes to dental emergencies, interventions and timely treatments can make the difference between a pain-free smile and irreversible damage to the entire mouth

WOBURN, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- Emergency dentist office, Woburn Dentistry offers comprehensive patient care and emergency dental treatment. When it comes to dental emergencies, urgent care can make the difference between a pain-free smile and serious, irreparable damage.



Some of the most common dental emergencies include:



1. Broken tooth: A broken tooth may require a root canal to prevent further damage. Crowns can also be used to protect the tooth for the future.



2. Mouth ache: TMJ, bruxism, and soft tissue damage can lead to mouth aches. If your symptoms are not resolved after conservative at-home care, you may require a dental emergency checkup to rule out more serious problems and identify the underlying issue.



3. Avulsed tooth: When a tooth gets knocked out, it must be treated as soon as possible. Avoid touching the root, and place the tooth in a glass of milk as soon as possible.



4. Painful tooth: Tooth ache can occur for a variety of reasons, including loose fillings abscesses or cavities. Prompt dental care can help prevent complications and the need for more invasive procedures.



5. Painful gums: Healthy gums should be firm, pink, and pain-free. Gums that hurt may be infected, abscessed, or irritated from food particles stuck between the teeth or under the gum line. If a salt-water rinse and careful brushing and flossing do not alleviate the pain, patients should seek dental care as soon as possible.



According to Dr. Jamie Chan, Dentist at Woburn Dentistry: "There are a number of precautions you can take to avoid accident dental injury - from wearing a mouthguard during sports to avoiding biting on ice, popcorn kernels, and hard candy, each of which can crack a tooth. The quicker you can get ahold of your emergency dentist, the better your chances of minimizing damage and reducing pain."



About Woburn Dentistry:



Founded in 2021, Woburn Dentistry is the best dental clinic serving patients in Woburn, Winchester, Burlington, and surrounding communities. The dental staff welcomes new patients and offers such services as crowns, root canal therapy, mouth guards, extractions, bonding, bridges, TMJ assistance, and dental implants. Those who wish to receive the best dental care in the area are welcome to schedule an appointment today.



Learn more at: https://www.woburndentistryma.com/.

Learn More: https://www.woburndentistryma.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.