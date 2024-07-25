News: HitPaw Edimakor for Mac 3.0.0 Released with AI Video Translator and AI Copywriting! | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a leading innovator in video editing and multimedia software, announces the launch of HitPaw Edimakor for Mac V3.0.0. This major release incorporates groundbreaking AI technology, including automatic video translation and AI-powered copywriting tools, that will revolutionize video creation workflows. With HitPaw Edimakor 3.0.0, video editors and social media producers can create localized, optimized, engaging video content faster than ever before.



:: AI Video Translator



The AI video translator in HitPaw Edimakor 3.0.0 enables users to automatically translate and add subtitles to their videos with just a few clicks. This creates opportunities for localized marketing videos, global distribution of video content and the ability to watch videos in any native language around the world.



It has very accurate AI translations that preserve the original context and feelings in dialogues or narrations. All that is required from a user is importing a video, choosing the source and target languages then leaving everything else to HitPaw.



How to Use:



1. Add your video files to a new project timeline



2. Use the "subtitle" tool to automatically convert speech into subtitles



3. Translate the subtitles to the target language



4. Customize the AI-generated text as needed



5. Export your final video with subtitles and copy



:: AI Copywriting Assistant



The new AI copywriting capabilities in HitPaw Edimakor 3.0.0 are a gamechanger for crafting compelling video scripts, titles, descriptions, and more. Simply describe your video concept and target audience, and the AI will generate on-brand copy tailored to your needs.



The AI copywriter creates original text that is engaging, persuasive, and optimized for search engines. Whether you need a catchy video title, powerful opening hook, or full video script, the AI can handle it with just a few prompts.



How to Use:



1. Open Edimakor and Click "AI copywriting"



2. Select the video scene you want



3. Describe the video theme and related information



4. Generate the script



:: Pricing and Availability



HitPaw Edimakor 3.0.0 is available now for Mac and can be downloaded from the official HitPaw website. Subscription plans start at just $19.95 per month, while a perpetual license is $69.95 with free lifetime upgrades.



Considering the immense value added by the new AI tools, HitPaw Edimakor remains an extremely cost-effective option for video creators and social media marketers. The software pays for itself in time savings and higher quality results.



:: Summary



In video post-production, HitPaw Edimakor 3.0.0 has been enhanced with AI-powered features that have brought in advanced automation. This launch facilitates quicker production of stunning videos by creators through AI-created captions and copywriting and improved editing functions.



About Edimakor



HitPaw Edimakor 3.0.0 is video editing software packed with cutting-edge AI tools. It can automatically generate scripts, subtitles, and optimized copy using advanced AI. Key features include AI video generator, subtitle generator, text-to-speech, speech-to-text, copywriting and more, revolutionizing the video creation workflow.



LEARN MORE:: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/



Social Media:



* Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EdimakorOfficial



* X/Twitter: https://x.com/HitpawEdimakor



* YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HitPawEdimakorOfficial

Learn More: https://www.hitpaw.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.