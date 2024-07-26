News: Donald Trump: The Whole Truth and Nothing but the Truth Revealed in New Book | CitizenWire

Kirkus Reviews calls it, 'A devastating survey of Trump's worst qualities.'

FREMONT, Neb. /CitizenWire/ -- Today, Expono Books announced the release of "Idiot. Loser. Fraud. An Illustrated Guide to Donald Trump" (ISBN: 979-8332690723) by Tom Praddlun. "There will soon be a new Democratic nominee, but the Republican threat remains. Dishonest, hypocritical, racist, stupid and a convicted felon, Trump is still the Republican candidate," says the author.



Kirkus Reviews calls it, "A devastating survey of Trump's worst qualities."



Research shows that many Independents and Republicans are unaware of Trump's lies, crimes and obvious cognitive impairment because they get their news through right wing news sources that suppress negative stories about him [*see note 1].



People also tend to forget the litany of stupid things he has said simply because there are so many.



"Idiot. Loser. Fraud." provides the full picture in one place:



* Over 100 color photos



* 50 pages of sources



* 25 chapters including: Mexico Will Pay For It, I'm the Least Racist Person You'll Ever Meet, The Best People, Locker Room Talk, Crime of the Century, Bone Spurs, etc.



* Debunks all major election fraud conspiracy theories



* Proves Trump is "not fit to run a gas station."



Now available on Amazon. Ebook and paperback.



Amazon: https://a.co/d/hkhUt5q



Kirkus Reviews: https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/tom-praddlun/idiot-loser-fraud-an-illustrated-guide-to-donald-trump/



More information (website under construction): https://exponobooks.com/



CITATIONS:



*[Note 1] Washington Post, Feb. 2, 2024: https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/02/02/most-republicans-arent-aware-trumps-various-legal-issues/



MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:



John Smith, Expono Books



info@exponobooks.com



MULTIMEDIA:



Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0726-s2p-idiotloserfraud-300dpi.jpg



Image caption: Cover, "Idiot. Loser. Fraud." by Tom Praddlun.



Learn More: https://exponobooks.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.