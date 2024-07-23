News: MMI Taps Dan Jones as Chief Data Officer as It Expands Data Initiatives and Features | CitizenWire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, announced today that Dan Jones, a seasoned data and artificial intelligence (AI) strategist, has joined the company as chief data officer.



"Dan's experience and understanding of our mission as an organization cannot be overstated. His addition to the team underscores MMI's dedication to attracting top talent," said MMI Founder and CEO Ben Teerlink. "We're looking forward to building greater efficiencies, insights and heightened data intelligence into MMI at the enterprise and individual level."



Jones joins MMI after a 17-year tenure at Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), where he rose from business intelligence (BI) engineer to senior vice president and head of data intelligence at Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Central. He played a leading role in establishing Rocket's BI and data science capabilities, operationalizing AI initiatives and driving revenue growth through data-driven strategies. Jones led the creation of Rocket's multi-petabyte data platform, which Rocket has publicly reported as powering more than 3.7 billion AI-generated decisions annually and supporting billions in closing volume from data-driven lead generation, contributing to Rocket's 90%+ client retention rate.



"I am excited to bring my skillset to MMI and am truly impressed by what MMI has built thus far," said Jones. "I look forward to building upon their expansive big data platform and infusing new insights and AI capabilities into their products. MMI's data assets, expanding set of experiences and connected capabilities are primed to become even more insightful, personalized, and actionable for its users."



Jones graduated with a master's degree from Michigan State University, where he studied management of information systems and computer science.



About MMI



Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company's signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 450 enterprise customers, including more than half of the top 100 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.



