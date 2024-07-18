News: William Cole Vineyards Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Cuvée Claire | CitizenWire

Will Celebrate 25 harvests at their 1873 Stone Winery in St. Helena, CA

ST. HELENA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- This fall, William Cole Vineyards a multigenerational, family-owned winery producing handcrafted wines in St. Helena, will commemorate the 25th anniversary of one of their signature wines, the Cuvée Claire Cabernet Sauvignon. Created by owner and winemaker William Ballentine Jr. in honor of his daughter, Claire, there is either a family connection or a special commemoration behind every label at William Cole Vineyards.



Proprietor William Ballentine Jr. is a fourth-generation Napa winemaker and works with son Cole Ballentine to usher every step of production from grape to glass. Farming five acres of estate vineyards and sourcing from select Napa sites, they make Cabernet, Bordeaux blends, and other small lot wines at their historic stone winery in St. Helena.



William and his wife, Jane Ballentine, acquired their ghost winery in 1999, breathing fresh spirit into the site and launching their new brand, William Cole Vineyards. Today, after twenty-five successful vintages at the winery, the wines are widely celebrated for their timeless quality, and classic appeal. The winery was built in 1873, by John and Hannah Weinberger, using stone from a quarry they owned, it was one of the first stone cellars in Napa Valley. Lovers of history, William and Jane mindfully restored the building after its purchase in 1999. They were the fourth owners of the building, and have both maintained its historic footprint, but modernized the interior to make wine, welcome visitors and entertain clients and friends. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.



Prior to 1999, William was steeped in wine growing and winemaking history, following his grandfather around in the winery and his father in the vineyard. From a young age, he quickly took to the rhythm of harvest and winemaking. Cuvée Claire represented the very first wine that William made for William Cole Vineyards, inspired after the birth of his daughter Claire in 1997. An average of six hundred cases are made of this wine a year. The wine is 100% Cabernet Sauvignon, spends 30-40 months in French oak, a combination of new and neutral depending on the vintage.



About William Cole Vineyards:



A family affair, William Cole Vineyards is run by proprietors William and Jane Ballentine. Their son Cole is the winemaker, daughter Claire is involved in Marketing. They have 5 acres of estate vineyards with 3 acres planted to Cabernet Sauvignon from volcanic soils flecked with Black Obsidian. They also source fruit from Howell and Spring Mountains to make an array of Napa centric wines, totaling 1,000 cases, a truly boutique project. Everything is high touch at the winery, from the nod to history in the decor, to the hand labeling, corking and sealing of bottles, by the family, the visitor gets a chance to see a side of the wine industry anchored in tradition.



Learn More: https://williamcolevineyards.com/

