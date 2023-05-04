News: Broward County’s First Shipping Container Restaurant Arrives in Hallandale Beach | CitizenWire

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- The City of Hallandale Beach is thrilled to welcome the first shipping container restaurant in Broward County, KAO Bar & Grill, to the newly rebranded District 8, formerly the Fashion and Art District (FAAD). The grand opening of KAO Bar and Grill will take place on Friday, May 19, 2023, from Noon to 11:00 pm, located at 11 NE 1st Avenue.



KAO Bar & Grill is a two-story unique concept of a shipping container restaurant that perfectly adds to Hallandale Beach's vibrant and diverse community. The restaurant is a 5,000-square-foot design hand-painted by artist Falopapas. KAO offers indoor dining with floor-to-ceiling windows, an outdoor patio, and a 14-seat full bar. Customers can expect an immersive dining experience with Argentine grill-inspired cuisine.



"The Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (HBCRA) is excited to have KAO Bar & Grill in Hallandale Beach and District 8," said City Manager Dr. Jeremy Earle. The HBCRA has invested over half a million dollars to position KAO in the heart of our community, District 8, confident that this restaurant will be a great addition to our city and the surrounding community."



District 8, where KAO Bar & Grill restaurant is located, has been undergoing significant redevelopment in recent years, transforming into a thriving design district focusing on innovative concepts and businesses. Adding KAO Bar & Grill to the district is a testament to the City of Hallandale Beach's and HBCRA's commitment to creating a unique, diverse, and progressive community for residents and visitors.



The grand opening of KAO Bar & Grill promises an unforgettable experience with a chance to sample some of their delectable menu items. There will also be chalk artists and possibly a live mural painting during the event. Surrounding businesses in District 8 will show their support for the launch of KAO by activating their space with light refreshments. The City of Hallandale Beach encourages everyone to come out and celebrate the opening.



Parking will be available at the FEC Parking lot on NE1st Avenue and 3rd Street. If you would rather not drive yourself, the HBCRA is offering a 30-day promotion on Uber and Lyft for "D8 Night." Receive $25 off per ride for two rides to and from KAO.



Take advantage of this offer using the links and codes below:



* Uber:



Link: https://r.uber.com/rMVboiIteeK



Code: rMVboiIteeK



* Lyft:



Link https://lyft.com/lp/HBD8NITE



Code: HBD8NITE



MORE INFORMATION:



For more information on KAO Bar & Grill, District 8, and the D8 Night ride promotion, please visit https://cohbcra.org/BeLocal/ or contact Public Information Officer, Kisha Eugene, keugene@cohb.org



About the City of Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency:



The mission of the Hallandale Beach CRA is to promote economic development and enhance quality of life by eliminating and preventing blighted conditions through the facilitation of community partnerships, business growth, job creation, and neighborhood rehabilitation. Learn more: https://cohbcra.org/about/.



Learn More: https://cohbcra.org/

