News: ‘Zoe and the I Can’t Monkey’ by Adrian Lortie – An uplifting story about positive self-talk and confidence for children | CitizenWire

MONTREAL, Quebec /CitizenWire/ -- In Adrian Lortie's debut novel "Zoe and the I Can't Monkey" (ISBN: 978-0228889755; March 28, 2023), we explore the importance of children developing healthy communication skills and learning to deal with negative emotions at a young age through a fun, educational story.



Come on a ride with Zoe and Posso in "Zoe and the I Can't Monkey" when she takes the training wheels of her bike and learns the importance of positive self-talk and how it can help in overcoming life's obstacles.



For close to 20 years now, Adrian Lortie has been working with children in youth sports to help them better themselves. But recently, he has decided to combine his passion for writing with his desire to help today's youth by starting the "Zoe and her Stuffies" series of children's books. Join him on this journey as he touches on subjects like self-talk, overcoming fears, dealing with emotions and how to express them in a healthy way.



"Zoe and the I Can't Monkey," Lortie's first novel was released in 2023 and is now available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Book Depository, and Booktopia.



If you would like to find out more about "Zoe and the I Can't Monkey" visit: https://adrianlortie.com/



BOOK SUMMARY:



Author: Adrian Lortie



Email: adrianlortie[at]yahoo.ca



Website: https://adrianlortie.com/



Buy Link: https://amazon.ca/dp/0228889758



Genre: CHILDREN'S FICTION



Released: March 30, 2023



PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 978-0228888840



Publisher: Tellwell Publishing



