News: Orange Blossom Classic Partners with HANG Media in Creating National Watch Party Featuring Exclusive Connections to Conversations with Star Athletes and Celebrities | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- One of the country's most historic college football games, the storied Denny's Orange Blossom Classic presented by Ready Life, is poised to continue shining light on its bright future. Fans are invited to join a national watch party, which includes the opportunity to discuss an array of topics while viewing the game with sports heroes and celebrities through online channel, HANG Media.



Kendra Bulluck is the executive director of the Orange Blossom Classic Committee (OBC). She is one of only a few women who own rights to a major sports property. Today she is thrilled to announce a partnership with New York-based, HANG Media. Together, they will provide a live game co-viewing experience in an effort to bring HBCUs and the community together. Fans will have the opportunity to mingle with HBCU legends and supporters, which includes current NFL players and entertainers. In addition, the partnership creates a new and national media platform for brands to connect directly with consumers through bespoke association with the OBC.



Founded in 1933 ran consecutively through 1978 and after a 43-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic was re-established by Bulluck in 2021. Its historic importance in the college football landscape and HBCU experience is significant. 2023 marks the third year of the Orange Blossom Classic and the big game will be held on Sunday, September 3 at Hard Rock Stadium. With fans, alumni, HBCU students, and sports enthusiasts ascending on the city of Miami Gardens, this year's theme has been dubbed "The Reunion."



"At its inception, The Orange Blossom Classic created opportunity and inspiration under strict segregation laws. To see this property return on new stages with new platforms in what we trust is a new media world, is an honor and a responsibility," said Jon Klein, HANG ceo and co-founder. "We are thrilled to be working with Kendra and her team to elevate conversations around the Orange Blossom Classic and increase its connections with real people and supportive brands who honor and value the HBCU missions of education and opportunity."



"As the buzz around HBCUs continues to grow, we are proud to partner with HANG in hosting the watch party of the year. We are so proud to bring fans, legendary football players, and entertainers together in what's sure to be a memorable experience for all. Bringing members from across all spectrums of the community together is our top priority. This star-studded watch party is sure to do just that," stated Kendra Bulluck, Orange Blossom Classic Committee executive director.



Denny's Orange Blossom Classic Presented by Ready Life will also be televised on one ESPN's family of networks.



About Orange Blossom Classic:



Founded in 1933 by the son of Florida A&M University's president, J.R.E. Lee Jr. The inaugural Orange Blossom Classic welcomed 2,000 fans to the "blacks-only" ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida, where FAMU beat Howard 9-0 and successfully established the foundation of HBCU classics. After a 43-year hiatus, The Orange Blossom Classic was re-established in 2021 with a mission to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges & Universities.



In its second year, the OBC attracts thousands of fans, alumni, school members, and family members, highlighting interest in HBCUs and their roles in educating aspiring professionals and developing future leaders. However, its main goal remains to raise scholarship funds for the participating schools for years to come, helping to support the knowledge and experience offered by the discipline, commitment, and dedication it takes to be a Historically Black College & University student.



About HANG:



HANG is the leading celebrity-fan community, with 13+ million users taking part in virtual watch parties and IRL gatherings around major sports events including pro and college football, basketball, baseball, and soccer. Fans come face to face with their idols - star athletes, performers, and influencers - while everyone is watching the game on their own TV's. It's a dream come true for sports lovers, who get to have fun and frank conversations with their heroes about life on and off the field, play trivia contests, and sample products delivered by top sponsors including Coca-Cola, Dave & Busters, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Pernod Ricard, Twang, and others.



Join the fun at https://letshang.live.



Learn More: https://letshang.live/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.