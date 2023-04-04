News: Stack Sports and LifeBrand Announce Partnership to Promote Positive Social Media Presence For Athletes In Their Sports Journey | CitizenWire

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Today, LifeBrand, an AI-powered Social Media Cleaning platform, and Stack Sports proudly announce their partnership to empower athletes to use social media intelligently and responsibly. Together, they will be able to help athletes and students use their online presence to their fullest potential by clearing away potentially harmful content that can affect their future success in academic, professional, and athletic arenas.



The Stack Sports ecosystem powers every aspect of sports from kids eager to learn the game to high school, college, and professional athletes. Along with athletes, Stack Sports also serves millions of parents and volunteers who dedicate their time to sports in their communities.



"Stack Sports is forward thinking and has the best interest of their users in mind," said Jemma Barbarise-Kelley, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of LifeBrand. "They understand the power, impact, and influence of social media on young people and that LifeBrand's technology can help student-athletes so that their social media can mature along with them as they continue to learn, grow, and earn new athletic opportunities."



"In addition to having a shared belief in the value of positive social media, [Stack] is a perfect partner for us because they make strategic decisions that put their athletes and students first, prioritize innovation, and foster long-term growth," added Barbarise-Kelley.



CaptainU, a self-managed recruiting software tool within the Stack Sports Ecosystem provides athletes with the best way to contact college coaches and find high-quality sports camps. This partnership allows athletes to continue their college sports recruitment journey without having to worry about potentially harmful social media posts that may impact their overall recruitability.



"We are thrilled that LifeBrand and Stack Sports can work together to help athletes navigate through what these days can often be very challenging in the digital space," said Jeff Young, CEO of Stack Sports. "At Stack Sports, our mission is to increase participation and transform the sports experience. What better way of helping our athletes achieve this than by bringing this breakthrough technology to our entire ecosystem of athletes?"



For athletes and parents looking to learn more about how to be proactive with their social media presence while pursuing college sports recruiting effectively and efficiently, set up your FREE CaptainU profile today at CaptainU.com or visit LifeBrand.life.



About LifeBrand:



LifeBrand is an AI-powered software company created to empower all social media users to reach their full potential by maintaining a meaningful digital presence. LifeBrand's user dashboard makes it simple to curate a powerful personal brand by bringing potentially unprofessional or harmful posts to users' attention; with ease, users can keep, edit, or delete questionable posts that may not represent who they are today. LifeBrand believes in social media that supports the reputation, digital footprint, and network that people want to maintain.



About CaptainU:



CaptainU empowers athletes to take their game to the next level through recruiting and discovery tools to connect with clubs, events, and colleges. More than 3.5 million high school athletes, college coaches, club coaches, and tournament directors have used CaptainU tools to network, build relationships, and build championship teams. CaptainU was founded in 2008 and now powers the recruiting journey for partners like USA Gymnastics, USRowing, and USA Cheer. To learn more about CaptainU, visit CaptainU.com.



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the US Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit www.stacksports.com.



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

