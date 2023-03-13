News: Beth A. Wilson Named New President of Excelas, LLC | CitizenWire

CLEVELAND, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- Beth A. Wilson has been named President of Excelas, LLC, a national provider of medical record organization, retrieval, and analysis, helping healthcare organizations respond to claims - and litigation - brought against them. Excelas, LLC's announcement today says Ms. Wilson's tenure begins April 17, 2023.



As Senior Counsel with HCR ManorCare/ProMedica Health System since 2009, Ms. Wilson has been responsible for resolving legal matters involving patient care with a nationwide network of hospitals, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, outpatient rehab clinics, and home health and hospice.



Graduating Magna Cum Laude from the University of Toledo, Ms. Wilson was awarded her Juris Doctor degree from University of Toledo Law School Magna Cum Laude as the top-ranked female student, and inducted into the Order of the Coif (top 10% of law school class). She joined Cooper & Walinski, which in 2007 became the largest majority women-owned firm in the country, became a partner within five years, and then was elected to the firm's Board of Directors.



A 20 Under 40 Award recipient, recognizing distinguished individuals in the community, Ms. Wilson has advocated on behalf of individuals with disabilities to obtain reasonable accommodations, and sought Civil Protective Orders pro bono for victims of domestic violence. Her time and talents have also benefitted United Way, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, Habitat for Humanity, Assistance Dogs of America, The Toledo Zoo, and Advocates for Basic Legal Equality.



A frequent presenter and author on legal topics, Ms. Wilson was Editor-in-Chief of Life's Cheat Sheets by Jeff Wilson, a best selling book series to inspire young adults to develop fundamental life skills with shortcuts to achieving success.



Sharing the same passion for and advocacy on behalf of clients within the healthcare and skilled nursing industry, Excelas, LLC Founder & President, Jean Bourgeois, MBA, RHIA and Ms. Wilson have worked together to achieve successful outcomes, cultivate mutual respect, and recognize a profound commitment to positively impact the way healthcare is delivered.



While navigating the complex pre- and post-COVID healthcare landscape of acute-, short-, and long-term medical and rehab care, Excelas, LLC's Founder identified Ms. Wilson as the ideal candidate to succeed her as President when she steps away from day-to-day responsibilities.



Ms. Wilson's considerable accomplishments, dedication to community and professional integrity, along with her sincere desire and proven skills to help others resolve problems, will further propel Excelas, LLC's mission to position its clients' resources where they belong - in patient care.



