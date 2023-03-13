News: Tacomasa Cantina Opens in Cypress, California | CitizenWire

CYPRESS, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- For years, Tacomasa has been saving Southern Californians a trip south of the border. With the Tijuana-inspired cuisine served up at Tacomasa Taqueria in Long Beach, Ivan Flores and his team have brought the flavors of northern Mexico to diners in Orange County.



Now, people further inland have the opportunity to enjoy the flavors of Baja California without making the drive to Long Beach - or across the border.



Tacomasa opened its second location - Tacomasa Cantina - in Cypress on February 16, 2023.



The new location serves up the same signature dishes as Tacomasa Taqueria, including tacos, burritos, mulitas, tortas, and quesadillas. The restaurant takes their flour and handmade corn tortillas, and fills them with fresh ingredients and top-grade meat. The salsas and guacamole are made daily from scratch, too.



As the cantina in its name suggests, patrons can also expect a variety of drink options, including micheladas, margaritas, palomas, mojitos, and more. Tacomasa Cantina also offers cerillitos, or beer rimmed with in house escarchados and toppings like mango, Tajin, or even Hot Cheetos.



Diners and drinkers alike can find Tacomasa Cantina at 5895 Katella Avenue, Suite B in Cypress. The new location is open Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. The Cantina is closed on Sundays.



Not only can patrons order and dine at the new Cypress location, but they will soon have the option to order online - https://www.tacomasa.com/hours-and-locations/.



Tacomasa(TM) Taqueria remains open in Long Beach and keeps the same hours as Tacomasa Cantina. Tacomasa also offers catering services.



To learn more about the new Tacomasa Cantina in Cypress, call (714) 723-6355 or visit https://www.tacomasa.com/.



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eattacomasa/



Learn More: https://www.tacomasa.com/

