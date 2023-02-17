News: MSP Receives High Cybersecurity Rating, Driving Small Business Protection | CitizenWire

ALEXANDRIA, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Aligned Technology Solutions, an IT and security service partner that provides highly customized solutions for small to medium-sized businesses, received a nearly perfect security score from a third-party risk rating vendor on February 3, 2022, showcasing its continual commitment to a strong security posture.



Data Strategies Drive Robust Cybersecurity



Aligned uses robust data-centric strategies to drive its resiliency against threat actors. Using SecurityScorecard, a Forester New Wave leader in cyber risk ratings, Aligned ensures their company and clients are protected.



Aligned scored an A, or better, in all categories with an overall score of 99/100. The analytics it receives from SecurityScorecard provide valuable data-driven insights into areas of vulnerability and help the organization's experts better allocate resources for improved security.



Building Trust with Stakeholders



Aligned regularly evaluates its security strength to ensure systems and data are secure. A third-party analysis is essential in giving organizations a "second opinion" on their environments.



"Using a trusted third party for ratings and assessments is critical to ensure organizations are doing what they say they are doing," said Justin Weeks, Aligned VP of Cybersecurity and Compliance. "It also helps identify areas they may not have thought to look."



Using a third-party vendor to monitor risks and compliance based on unbiased data establishes peace of mind for clients and other stakeholders.



"Aligned Technology Solutions continues to make investments and improvements as part of its security journey," said Weeks. "Our security is our client's security. We take secure management of their systems seriously and build trust with them with a validated cybersecurity posture."



Boosting Cybersecurity with SecurityScorecard



SecurityScorecard gives ratings to organizations on an A-F scales (0-100 points). The tool calculates scores on the following 10 risk factors:



* Network Security



* DNS Health



* Patching Cadence



* Endpoint Security



* IP Reputation



* Application Security



* Hacker Chatter



* Information Leak



* Social Engineering



* Cubit Score



Compared to an A score, companies that receive an F rating are nearly eight times more likely to be impacted by a data breach, based on SecurityScorecard's data from over 12 million company ratings. Organizations can strengthen their cybersecurity posture and prevent costly damages by developing a plan based on the data provided by the risk rating company.



Aligned continues to invest in its cybersecurity program, innovating processes and practices to drive its security into the future.



"Aligned will continue to progress in offering world-class managed services to our clients in an exceptionally secure way," said Weeks. "We understand its importance and continue to improve, never resting on our achievements."



For more information about Aligned Technology Solutions, please contact Brittany Watson at (703) 740-8797 or email at brittany@MyAlignedIT.com.



About Aligned Technology Solutions



Since 2010, ATS has helped organizations leverage and manage technology - allowing them to confidently grow and secure their businesses. The award-winning technology service provider delivers customized and comprehensive IT solutions for IT Outsourcing, Cybersecurity, Compliance, Cloud Services and VoIP. The ATS team is committed to providing world class customer service and best-of-breed technology solutions that provide our clients competitive advantage in their marketplace. Learn more at https://www.myalignedit.com/.

