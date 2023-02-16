News: Les Dames d’Escoffier San Francisco chapter Presents ‘New Frontiers in Meat and Dairy: Improving our Food System With Innovative Biotech’ | CitizenWire

The virtual panel celebrates pioneering technologies in fermentation and cultivation for the future of food, part of month-long Table Talks series to help fund philanthropic efforts

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Next month, the San Francisco chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) will host a virtual panel discussion titled New Frontiers in Meat & Dairy: Improving our Food System with Innovative Biotech, led by a visionary panel of female leaders from California-based companies that have pioneered exciting and delicious alternatives to conventional meat and dairy products.



The event will take place Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. PST and forms part of LDEI's "Table Talks with Les Dames," a month-long online event series designed to celebrate the community of women in food, beverage, and hospitality.



Tickets are $25 and all are welcome to register at: https://lesdamessf.org/event-5137891



Attracting $3.1 billion in funding last year, the alternative protein industry is growing and evolving at an unprecedented rate. The virtual panel discussion, New Frontiers in Meat & Dairy, will present a new take on the future of food through systems and products-such as mycoprotein meat, cream cheese, ice cream, chicken and more-that are kinder to animals, the planet, and human health. Panelists Joanna Bromley, Co-founder and EVP for The Better Meat Co.; Nicki Briggs, VP at Perfect Day; and Amy Chen, COO at UPSIDE Foods will share their goals for making a positive impact on the environment and animal welfare, as well as present innovative new products for restaurant menus and store shelves.



"San Francisco and the greater Bay Area are home to many breakthrough food companies who will impact how food professionals and consumers think about, buy, and enjoy food today and in the future," said LDEI San Francisco Chapter President Pam Mazzola. "We're excited to spotlight these local companies and their global efforts to improve the culinary ecosystem."



"Table Talks with Les Dames" continues through the month of March, with additional online events including: cooking and baking demonstrations with accomplished chefs, interviews and panel discussions with authors, journalists, chefs, and restaurateurs, food and beverage tastings, and more.



The full calendar of events, hosted by LDEI chapters around the world, is available here - https://www.tabletalkslesdames.com/



A portion of the proceeds generated through this series will support the scholarship and philanthropy programs for each local chapter.



About Les Dames d'Escoffier International:



LDEI is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the food, beverage and hospitality fields. To do this, 2,500 members in 43 chapters worldwide provide leadership, educational opportunities and philanthropy within their communities.



For more information, visit https://ldei.org/ and follow us on Facebook, Instagram @lesdamesintl, LinkedIn and Twitter @lesdamesintl.



LDE - SF Chapter



The San Francisco chapter of LDEI, founded in 1989 is dedicated to providing programs and philanthropy to support its members and nurture the next generation of culinary leaders. More information on the San Francisco chapter of LDEI can be accessed at https://lesdamessf.org/. Follow our chapter activities on Facebook and Instagram @lesdamessf.



Learn More: https://lesdamessf.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.