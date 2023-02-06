News: Acoem Acoustic Threat Detection, Archer Energy Solutions, and CIP-014 Standard – A perfect fit! | CitizenWire

GRANTS PASS, Ore. /CitizenWire/ -- Gun violence is a growing concern that affects every aspect of our lives. In response, Acoem has developed its Acoustic Threat Detection technology, a military-proven solution that is now available for civilian use. The technology has been refined over 30 years through constant innovation and millions of gunshot data collected from multiple combat theaters.



A growing threat facing our nation today is gun damage to critical infrastructure, with recent incidents of rogue gunmen shooting and damaging electric substations. To address this growing concern, Acoem is proud to partner with Archer to provide companies and service providers a solution to meet evolving security regulations through effective risk-based physical security programs.



Archer specializes in assessing, consulting, and testing to ensure compliance with NERC standards, including CIP-014, which recommends the use of Acoustic Detection to provide real-time alarms and awareness of gunshots or explosions as they happen. Acoem and Archer make a strong team, with Archer providing expertise in compliance and Acoem and its integration partners offering expertise in acoustic threats and physical security technology.



"We are creating a solid partnership to help companies and service providers stay updated with evolving security standards through risk-based physical security controls. Archer is excited to partner with Acoem to bring remarkable technology and value to our client's physical security and compliance demands. At the same time, help identify attacks at the earliest moment," said Nick Weber, Archer's Managing Partner.



Learn more about securing substations and other remote critical infrastructure, the Acoem ATD technology, and Archer services, by registering for an upcoming webinar on February 27, 2023.



Our teams will discuss these critical topics and provide insights on how to develop a comprehensive security and a response plan to mitigate ballistic attacks on critical infrastructure.



WEBINAR REGISTRATION LINK:



https://archerint.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GlH7BXXSRikTL3UHFpJvA



LEARN MORE:



Acoem ATD: https://acoematd.com/



Archer Energy Solutions: https://archerint.com/



Learn More: https://acoematd.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.